FOR a couple seeking to buy their first home, it would not be unreasonable to conclude that the game is rigged against them.

Charlie Weston: 'Central Bank holds fast - but even radically loosening the rules would not mean more houses being built'

House prices have hit stratospheric levels, having risen by 85pc since they hit a low in 2013.

Incomes are rising now, but have been stagnant for years.

Not near enough houses are being built.

And rents continually hit new highs every time the up-to-date figures are produced. It now costs more than €2,000 a month in Dublin to rent a home.

No wonder it is cheaper to service a mortgage for anyone who can afford a property than to pay rent.

But getting approved for a mortgage is no easy feat.

And the Central Bank’s lending limits often get blamed for the difficulties people have in getting the go-ahead to borrow to buy a home, and for the fact that builders are not constructing enough houses and apartments.

You need a minimum deposit level, and are limited in what you can borrow, relative to your income.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is among those who have piled pressure on the new Central Bank boss to relax the rules.

The Taoiseach said it was “very tough” on couples to save for a deposit while having to shell out up to €2,000 a month on rent.

Average deposits are now €87,000, according to Central Bank research.

AIB boss Colin Hunt became the first top executive at a pillar Irish bank to say the rules were too tight.

He cited recent reports that property prices were stagnant and, by some measures, declining in Dublin.

Mr Hunt told the ‘Sunday Independent’ that the Central Bank rules “have achieved their objectives but they shouldn't be set in stone”.

Broker bodies and the builders have added their voices to calls for the rules to be eased.

It has been pointed out by many that in the UK you can borrow 4.5 times your income, compared with 3.5 times your income here.

The rationale for the rules is to protect borrowers from losing their homes if there is another economic crash, and to stop banks over lending, as they did in the past.

The fact that almost 28,000 mortgage accounts are more than two years in arrears shows we have still to deal with the fall-out from the last banking collapse.

But the housing crisis has meant that the Central Bank is being told by all and sundry that its lending rules are contributing to the accommodation crisis.

New Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has made it clear he will withstand pressure for any major relaxation of controversial mortgage lending limits.

He said the rules were “a permanent feature of the mortgage market”.

The reality is that the rules are there to protect borrowers and to stop banks bankrupting themselves, as they almost did in the past, by over lending.

Radically loosening the rules will not mean houses are built.

What it will do is mean more people would be able to borrow more to chase the same number of properties.

And we all know how that plays out. That is why the Central Bank has again decided to leave the rules largely as they were.

Can’t buy a house, look elsewhere for the blame, is the argument of the Central Bank.

The rules

First-time buyers need a deposit of at least 10pc.

For second, and subsequent buyers, a minimum deposit of 20pc is needed. These deposit requirements are called the loan-to-value limits.

There are a limited number of exemptions to these rules.

Borrowers, both new and second-time, are restricted to a loan that represents no more than three-and-a-half times their income. This means a couple on €100,000, can borrow no more than €350,000.

There are also a limited number of exemptions to theses loan-to-income limits.

