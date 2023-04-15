Censorship of our imaginations and creative endeavours is now a thing some people feel they’ve a right to demand in the name of progress

Guy Pearce apologised recently for a (now deleted) tweet that asked if the “only people allowed to play trans people r trans folk, then r we also suggesting the only people trans folk can play r trans characters? [sic]”

He went on to suggest such a stance would be career-limiting for an actor.

In a subsequent Twitter post, he apologised, owning his “full house of privilege” but also acknowledged that tweeting anything about gender identity was a stupid move. Tweeting in general is a stupid move, if you ask me; putting anything into that dumpster fire that you’d actually like to discuss is a rookie mistake. #lifehack You’re welcome.

And he’s right, it would be very limiting for trans actors, if that was the corollary — it isn’t. The argument being that there are very few trans characters on screen and non-trans actors taking those parts stops trans actors getting those roles. But trans actors shouldn’t be disbarred from getting non-trans roles either as a minority.

But it’s an odd argument that suggests there’s a rights-based ethos to casting movies. Famous actors in general don’t get roles based on lived experience or even merit. They get them because of profile, beauty and ability, in that order. Plain, homely characters are played by stunningly beautiful actors (Should those parts be kept for ugly actors? Maybe.)

Women in general play up in terms of age because older women aren’t wanted on screen. Angelina Jolie was Colin Farrell’s mother in Alexander. She’s a year older than him. And don’t even get me started on young female actors playing the love interest of much older males as if that’s the norm. It’s not a meritocracy — it’s down to luck within a tiny, exclusive group.

The idea that lived experience is a prerequisite is extending far beyond acting or gender identity. Authors are now pilloried for straying outside their ‘road’ too. Jeanine Cummins was accused of ‘trauma porn’ for writing, as a non-Mexican, about Mexican immigrants in her novel American Dirt. (She has Puerto Rican heritage, and her portrayal of immigrants was entirely sympathetic, but that’s still not enough.)​

Censorship of our imaginations and creative endeavours is now a thing some people feel they’ve a right to demand in the name of progress. Who gets to make up these rules? And where do they end? Colm Tóibín has written numerous novels about women — as he’s a man, should he stop? Are the only acceptable books semi-biographical? Should no one write historical fiction because they weren’t there?

This isn’t progress. It’s anything but. Censorship of creativity is the preserve of philistines. People use the backdrop of different settings to tell universal truths. What if no Mexican immigrant writes a successful book on their struggle – should their story never be heard? What if there isn’t a famous enough transgender actor to carry a big-budget movie, should it not get made?

Creativity is, by nature, boundless and boundary-less. Attempting to control what it can and can’t do is oppressive and something only dullards without imagination would suggest. Not every story told, not every performance given is a reflection of the author’s or actor’s life! That’s why it’s called acting! That’s why research, hard work and talent are needed. Accepting these ‘rules’ is a massive mistake. The human imagination is a wondrous thing; attempting to subvert and control it is simply wrong.

