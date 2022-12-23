Cast the Aras voting net wide to include Irish citizens in the North and farther afield

This year, we’ve heard more than usual about democracy because of war in Ukraine and the fallout from the Trump presidency playing out in court. It’s important to remember that democracy doesn’t just sit there like a garden ornament – it’s a loaf of bread, and, like bread, democracy must be remade regularly.

And so to our own democracy-in-progress, the Irish Republic. Last April, the 2022 Electoral Reform Bill – intended to strengthen the State’s democracy – reached the second stage, and it continues to wend its way through the Oireachtas. Various provisions to improve the voting process and draw in more participants are included, in addition to an independent electoral commission and regulation of online political advertising.

The bill also contains a provision to extend the franchise in presidential elections to voters outside the State, which will be in effect at the 2025 election to the Áras if it becomes law. The Government has committed to a referendum on the matter before 2024, which means the people will decide. Questions on housing, water and outdated constitutional references to women in the home are expected to be put to a plebiscite next year. Why not presidential voting too?

Irish people have generous instincts, and most are not blind to how the nation differs from the State. The nation extends beyond its geographic boundaries; indeed, Ireland has always relied on its overseas children, whether to send home remittances during impoverished years, or, post-Brexit, to help safeguard the peace process. Identity is not just a legal construct but an emotional one. The masonry of the voting proposal still needs to be agreed. Would it apply to all Irish passport-holders irrespective of where they live? Would it be open to everyone in the North regardless of whether they hold an Irish passport? Would postal or online voting be allowed or should people cast their ballot in designated polling centres such as embassies and consulates?

We already have the capacity to use postal votes – it happens for the Seanad’s university seats.

Presidential candidates can make no promises regarding how the State is governed. Their role is strictly defined – primarily a symbolic position. TDs, by comparison, are office-holders who wield power (although general elections are graveyards stuffed with broken promises).

But the President takes up office on a wave of popular support because the people vote for her or him. Allowing the Irish nation, as opposed to Irish citizens, to help choose a president would be an imaginative act of inclusivity. Either we all belong to a group known as Irish people or we don’t. There shouldn’t be sub-categories and special categories. Let’s start with the obvious group: Irish citizens in Northern Ireland. After all, they live on the island of Ireland, many hold Irish passports and the Good Friday Agreement specifies their right to Irish citizenship.

Not everyone will care to vote – some unionists will, some won’t. Unionist participation may swell or dwindle depending on whether a candidate has northern links and a recognition factor, but most nationalists are likely to want to cast a ballot regardless. Allowing the northern electorate a choice over whether they vote for the presidency honours their citizenship.

During controversy in 1907 surrounding JM Synge’s play The Playboy of the Western World, his friend WB Yeats wrote an article for The United Irishman newspaper in which he defined ignorance as someone who “would reject every idea which is not of immediate service to his cause”. Perhaps some people might wonder how it benefits them to share the right to vote for our head of state. They see no immediate advantage. But as a community, we don’t lose out by sharing – we gain.

Some opposing voices might also advance straw man reasoning, suggesting unionists would be offended. A lame excuse. This is opt-in, not mandatory. Another fallacy is that northern nationalists would automatically pick a Sinn Féin candidate, but there is no evidence for this supposition. Irish people, no matter which part of the country they call home, generally want someone presidential who can represent the nation on the world stage. This is one election where voters aren’t unduly influenced by party political affiliation, as we can see from the three most recent presidents. Voters take care in selecting office-holders – nobody wants to be stuck with buyer’s remorse for seven years. If the vote is offered to people in the North, why not people born in Ireland who currently live abroad? Not everyone emigrates from choice, and some hope to return; consequently, a vote for the presidency maintains the connection with home.

Some conditions could reasonably be applied here because ties loosen eventually and familiarity with the home country fades. One possible compromise is to allocate the vote for a specified period – a decade following emigration, say.

Now to the diaspora. Here, opposing voices cite far-right Irish-Americans as a danger to our democracy, but a tiny proportion of Irish-Americans hold Irish passports, and even if moves were made to sign them up in conjunction with an electoral campaign, many would not be eligible because too many generations have passed since their ancestors emigrated.

One disappointment with the electoral bill in its current incarnation is that it hasn’t taken up the Constitutional Convention’s recommendation about extending the franchise to 16- and 17-year olds. Scaremongering that young people would disturb the electoral balance by voting along populist lines or for extremist parties have been permitted to keep them out of the polling booths. But we live in a society with an ageing population. The balance has tipped disproportionately – young people in Ireland have considerably less say than older people in how the country is run. This is unfair.

Many young people are activists on issues such as climate change, and lowering the voting age would respect that engagement. Further, 16-year-olds at work pay taxes but cannot influence how they are spent. Most of you reading this have lived longer than Joan of Arc, who died at 19, Michael Collins at 31, Alexander the Great at 32, Bobby Kennedy at 42, and his brother, President John F Kennedy, at 46. Age is no barrier to engagement or achievement. Why make it a barrier to more active participation in political and debate?