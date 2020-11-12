We're now into the third week of our six-week phase of Level 5 restrictions, so how would you feel if you were told the current stint was to be extended beyond Christmas?

According to one public health expert, Ireland will be back in lockdown early next year if the Government lifts Level 5 restrictions for the festive season.

DCU Health Systems Professor Anthony Staines said he believes that opening up the country again before Christmas could have devastating results.

He also believes that lifting the restrictions next month will lead us into another lockdown.

I spoke with Prof Staines on my radio show yesterday, and many listeners were upset by what he had to say.

Mind you, a good few said they would be happy to continue with Level 5 if it helps to get rid of the virus once and for all.

Here's the thing: we can't remain in lockdown indefinitely because, as we all know, Covid-19 will be with us until there's a tried and tested and readily available vaccine.

I agree with being in Level 5 for now, but every time I drive through Dublin city centre and see shuttered pubs and shops, my heart sinks.

How long can we keep them closed?

The longer they're shut, the harder it is for them to reopen, whenever that might be.

To lose all that business in the run-up to Christmas would be a massive loss to the economy.

One proposal put forward to allow retailers to reopen was that they would be open 24 hours a day so they wouldn't be packed out and people could spread out their shopping times.

I thought this was a brilliant idea - people aren't stuffed into busy shops, the businesses get to continue trading and people get to keep their jobs. It's a win-win situation.

I was speaking last weekend with a woman I know who owns a hair salon, and she told me about the effects this lockdown has had on her mentally.

She spent years building up her customer base, and now she doesn't know if she'll even have a business left when the new year arrives.

She's one of so very many feeling this way, and that can't be allowed to continue.

Don't get me wrong: I agree with locking down the country when the daily numbers start to soar out of control, but maybe we need to learn to live with this virus.

We must find a way to keep the country open and the virus suppressed.

I don't believe that long-term lockdowns are the answer, because as soon as things reopen the numbers will go up and it will be a vicious circle.

The experts need to come up with a better long-term solution that could see our economy picking up while the virus is controlled.

If something isn't done soon, I dread to think of the state our country will be in.