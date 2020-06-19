The murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea is a brutal reminder of the uniquely dangerous and unpredictable nature of police work where the threat of violence hangs over every day.

Shocking atrocities like this tend to occur at the most unexpected time and in the least likely location: a sleepy country town in the middle of the night – as if there is a type of place or time for such brutality.

For the dedicated garda, it began as a routine interaction with a member of the public – something he had done countless times in the past 24 years – and suddenly escalated with catastrophic consequences as the officer was shot several times with his own weapon.

It is understood that two other gardaí who rushed to the aid of their colleague also found the man aiming the gun at them.

But the officers had a lucky escape because the weapon was out of bullets – all 15 rounds in the automatic pistol had been fired.

It is shocking to think that the horrific situation that unfolded yesterday morning could have been even worse.

The slaying of the popular detective on the main street has brought back harrowing memories of another outrage that still looms large in the memory of many people in Castlerea.

By way of tragic coincidence this execution-style murder – for that is what the evidence points to – came just weeks before the 40th anniversary of the deaths of gardaí Henry Byrne and John Morley, who were also attached to Castlerea station.

On July 7, 1980, the two gardaí were gunned down without mercy by an INLA gang following an armed bank robbery in the area.

Like Colm Horkan, the two heroes were GAA stalwarts from Mayo.

Morley and Byrne, who were from the same parish, are buried side by side on a hillside graveyard overlooking Knock.

Apart from a cruel act of fate, there is no explanation as to why lightning has struck twice with such devastation at the same Garda station.

Apart from the criminals safely locked up inside the prison on the edge of the town, Castlerea is a peaceful, quiet place with no links to organised crime of any kind.

As he drove to Castlerea yesterday to meet his officers, the murder of Colm Horkan must have brought back many dark memories for Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. When he was a young member of the RUC, his father, a senior ranking police officer, was murdered by the IRA.

Throughout his career, dozens of colleagues were killed in the same way.

He probably best described yesterday’s outrage as a random, unusual act of violence that was an aberration from the norm.

‘Random’ and ‘unusual’ best characterises the nature of police work, where the potential threat of violence lurks around every corner or behind every door.

Policing is distinct from other hazardous occupations – where the risk is more calculable – because its core tasks require officers to face situations where the risk lies in the unpredictable outcome of encounters with other people.

The multitude of diverse situations that gardaí face every day usually arise in emergencies with an inherent risk of potential conflict.

In the flicker of an eye, a situation can descend into chaos with catastrophic, life-changing results.

As any seasoned cop will say, there is no manual of standard operating procedures for dealing with psychotic, capricious human beings.

Each incident is different and the only reliable template is the officer’s common sense.

It is only when mind-numbing tragedy like this occurs that we ever give our thin blue line the credit and thanks that it deserves.

An Garda Síochána is the one agency everyone depends on to clean up the mess and keep a lid on trouble.

Many of the people they deal with are life’s refugees.

Uneducated, poor, unemployed, substance dependent, they are both victims and victimisers.

Gardaí naturally run towards the trouble and they are the ones who have to deal with the carnage left in accidents, murders and suicides.

And they often pay a high price for doing their duty.

Every year, scores are injured in attacks and atrocious abuse is commonplace.

Just watch the brilliant VM1 show ‘The Guards: Inside the K’ for an accurate view of the world that they inhabit.

The murder of Det-Gda Horkan has caused an outpouring of public shock, revulsion and sadness across the nation.

It speaks volumes of the strong bond that exists between the public and the police in this country, which is unique in the world.

Colm Horkan was typical of the calibre of men and women who serve in our national police force. He is the 89th garda to be killed in the line of duty since the foundation of An Garda Síochána.

This needless killing should remind us all of the inherently dangerous situations our gardaí find themselves in every day as they protect and serve society.

It is why an attack on one of them is an attack on us all.