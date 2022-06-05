| 11.8°C Dublin

Brighid’s Diary: ‘You never saw photos of black soldiers during the world wars. Sure that says it all doesn’t it?’

Brighid McLaughlin

Last Sunday I slipped off to Salis Beach in Antibes armed with a sun chair, a wide-brimmed straw hat, an umbrella and a grand big bottle of Evian water. Being aspirin-white and freckled, I sat on the beach in the shade of my little blue umbrella and watched the French relax.

The first thing you notice are their figures. They are all skinny winny. The French beach is such a fat-free zone, there is not even a slight rippling of cellulite, yet they eat Camembert and croissants. ‘Tis just not fair. 

