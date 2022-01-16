Brighid’s Diary: ‘The thought of his arse, perfect as it looks in jeans, lying in my new bath really got to me’

On Tuesday I arrived back from London to be greeted by the broken-hearted Russian leaning over the half door, a mug of tea in one hand. The tea, by the way, was in my favourite tin ponger.

My Russian friend was grinning from ear to ear.

God, he’s looking fierce cosy, I thought.

“I put kettle on,” says he.

As I watched him move around the kitchen ever so efficiently, I couldn’t but notice his coffee grinder was installed by the toaster.

He opened the fridge, which was packed to the brim with his organic steaks, his Tvorog cottage cheese, Glenstal butter and trout caviar, and produced a litre of his raw milk.

“I’ll just use my own SuperValu milk,” I says, lugging it from a plastic bag.

“Nyet, nyet, Biddy, this is better for you.”

“Ara, I’m grand,” says I. The last thing I need is a dose of aul TB.

At first I was only too delighted for him to assume leadership in the renovations. I mean he really knows his stuff and he has created unimaginable feats of simple but exquisite carpentry in the cottage. I love his work. It has taken just over three months and there’s only a few small bits left to do.

And in fairness, I told him he could stay in the cottage while I was in London so he could get the job finished.

But for some reason, as I watched him tend the turf fire and light my candles, and sit in my rocking chair, I felt like I was a caller in my own house. It was weird.

And guess what? Your Biddy didn’t like the feeling one little bit.

After a cup of his freshly brewed Yirgacheffe coffee and a slab of his organic 80pc cacao chocolate, he showed me all the new wardrobe doors and panels. It was seriously impressive.

He had made the doors from scratch with recycled cherry wood using a router in the laneway. He had fashioned raised panels on them.

I thought to myself, this lad has definitely fallen under the spell of the arts and crafts movement.

Then he added hidden brass finials as hinges which look really smart.

He knows I am as pliant as a soap bubble when it comes to workmanship. This was amazing work. I mean, we are old-stylers, neither of us can bear ruthless commercialism, the low-quality workmanship that passes as carpentry these days. “It deadens the spirit,” is the Russian’s constant refrain.

I have always noticed that he places an emotional value on how things are made. There is a story behind everything he uses — how he found iron nails in a skip in Leitrim, how he restored walnut-tapered, gold-capped couch legs that he found in a car boot sale in Drogheda. It’s touching.

He likes integrity, he believes in creating beautiful, well-made pieces of furniture. He can split oak timbers with mortise holes and tenon tongues and notch corners.

In other words, the Russian is not a flat pack man. Ikea makes him cry.

“Biddy, I replumbed everything. Now you have more storage,” he says, beaming.

If the cottage was charming before, it’s really charming now.

I pulled a bottle of Grüner from the fridge and we clinked our glasses to the industry that had taken place in my absence. I toasted “my Russian treasure” and he laughed. Finally, I was beginning to relax and unwind.

Meanwhile, glass in hand, he led me to the bathroom, which is almost finished except for some porcelain tile corners.

“Biddy, that cast-iron bath is the best. Never, never have I experienced anything like it,” he said. “It is super.”

“Really?” says I. “I hope you enjoyed it.”

“Da, da. I did,” says he, thrilled with himself.

The thought of his arse, perfect as it looks in jeans, lying in my new bath really got to me.

I put on my automatic careful voice, which I sometimes use to assess a situation. Then I took a deep breath.

I mean why wouldn’t he have a bath if he was staying here? Was I becoming a complete, selfish wagon altogether? Was I just a spoilt pup, and me after living it large in London?

I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror. Not a pretty sight, I definitely looked like a right bulldog, one that would ate you in seconds, a dog whose basket had been moved. I was filled with self reproach for even thinking this way about the broken-hearted Russian. He even seemed to finally be over his obsession with his brat of a Lithuanian girlfriend and was looking all the better for it.

We went back to sit by the fire, me on the sofa, him rocking back and forth in my chair.

“Did I tell you I need move house?” says he, chomping on my best smoked almonds from Claridge’s.

“No,” says I, sitting bolt upright. My first reflex was one of alarm.

“I need new place. I am looking.”

“Oh, I’ll keep an eye out for you,” says I.

“There are a few small jobs left,” says he. “I will be back tomorrow morning, I need two more days.”

“No problem,” says I. “Anyhow, I won’t be here. I’ll be staying with Mum for a couple of nights and that will give you time to finally finish everything.”

“Oh, and don’t throw out my rye oats or my Udo’s oil,” says he. Was he fond of himself or what?

You know that feeling when you want to shut the door, bolt it and hide? That sigh of relief you get when you are finally on your own. Well, put it like this, I had it.

After emptying the aul suitcase, I climbed the ladder to the loft. I wanted to leave the case up there. I couldn’t believe it. The loft, normally stuffed with paintings and tools, was all cleared out. It was pristine. Eerily ready for an arrival of sorts, you could say.

That night, as I sat in bed, tea in hand, my mind clicked without control. I began to take stock of the situation.

There were bits of the broken-hearted Russian everywhere. He had left his toothbrush in the bathroom. His runners were near the door, his comb on the shelf. The kitchen was stuffed with his food. I mean, he didn’t take it home. Why didn’t he? Was the bould Russian eyeing up, preparing a space for himself? That’s all I needed.

After two days staying with Mum, I arrived back home. All was well. The Russian had tidied everything up, a Panda skip, piled with rubbish, lay waiting on the lane to be collected. All was in order.

I sighed with relief. Then I nipped into the bathroom,

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. What do you think was lying on my new cast-iron radiator? Wait for it. Two pairs of the broken-hearted Russian’s snowy white Tommy Hilfiger underpants. There they were, all folded, washed and warm.

I nearly lost it. It’s time for the umbilical cord to be cut, I thought.

And just as I am finishing this column, there is a bang on the door. It’s himself And guess what? This time I am ready for action.

I can tell you one thing, if you see those Hilfiger pants stuck on a hedge on Coliemore Road? Do me a favour. Leave them there.