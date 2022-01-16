| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brighid’s Diary: ‘The thought of his arse, perfect as it looks in jeans, lying in my new bath really got to me’

Brighid McLaughlin

It's a long way from plane sailing at home. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

It's a long way from plane sailing at home. Photo: Frank McGrath

It's a long way from plane sailing at home. Photo: Frank McGrath

It's a long way from plane sailing at home. Photo: Frank McGrath

On Tuesday I arrived back from London to be greeted by the broken-hearted Russian leaning over the half door, a mug of tea in one hand. The tea, by the way, was in my favourite tin ponger.

My Russian friend was grinning from ear to ear.

Most Watched

Privacy