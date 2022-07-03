| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brighid’s Diary: ‘Sure wouldn’t you miss half of what’s going on in the world if you weren’t impulsive?’

Brighid McLaughlin

Turf is a big expense for Brighid Expand

Close

Turf is a big expense for Brighid

Turf is a big expense for Brighid

Turf is a big expense for Brighid

It’s funny how you can outgrow friends you have known for years and they in turn can outgrow you. That is what has happened to me in the last few months.

Since I’ve turned 60 I’ve dropped a few. One used to come to the cottage every Sunday for breakfast, for 25 years no less. I’d be bursting with delight and enthusiasm, belting out cheese scones, smoked bacon and Hicks potato cakes. She’d often sit by the fire and take shreds off me.

Most Watched

Privacy