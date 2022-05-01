Brighid’s Diary: ‘So, Hilda, how the feck do I sort out my addiction?’

Jesus, I was very stressed on Monday. You know that feeling when your subconscious presents you with a conundrum of insurmountable problems. I was feeling shite and my head was racing. ‘Twas astonishing because I rarely feel like this.

So I mooched down to Coliemore Harbour for a quick dip in the sea. It’s known to be a great cure for misery. The coastline of Dalkey was blowing and hissing under a deep blue sky. It was a match for the ceilidh in my head, I can tell you.

A young woman was standing near me with her mushroom-coloured greyhound ‘Madra’, and naturally we got talking.

It turns out her name is Hilda Burke, she’s a Wexford woman, living and working in west London and was just home for a short holiday.

Read More

Well, I couldn’t have met a better woman at a better time. You won’t believe what she works at? She’s a psychotherapist, no less. Was my timing good or what?

Hilda has her own practice in London and even works the odd stint with inmates in Wormwood Scrubs prison. As for me, never did I need a psychotherapist more.

“Are you a bit stressed?” says she, knowingly. She was so bloody right. Even the aul dog looked at me gravely as if he too knew I was out of sorts.

While I was chatting to her, my phone must have pinged about four times so I put it on silent.

“Are those phone pings annoying you?” says she.

“They are,” says I.

“Do you mind checking how much time you’ve been on it today?” says she. “I wrote a book called The Phone Addiction Workbook, so I am curious about the amount of time people spend on their devices. You’ve been just over four hours on the phone

today already.”

Jesus, I couldn’t believe it.

“Irish people check their phones on average 57 times a day,” says she.

“So, Hilda, how the feck do I sort out my addiction?” says I.

“Well, start to realise how much of your precious time you are frittering away on it,” says she. “Save a word or picture on your phone screen that shows what you would really like to be doing instead of being on the phone. I typed in the word ‘EAT’, which is my favourite thing to do.

She laughed, while I patted her greyhound on the head.

“Madra likes you, he is also my therapy dog. He sits in my consulting room and really helps my clients to relax. They love him, but not as much as I do.”

On that note we said goodbye and I looked at my screen saver. EAT.

And then I landed in heaven. I stumbled across an amazing organic Italian coffee and chocolate shop called Conlemani on Dun Laoghaire’s main street. I’ve never seen or experienced anything quite like it in terms of the quality and selection. It even has an organic hairdresser’s at the back.

There are only two window seats and I can tell you now, they are now mostly occupied by yours truly.

Some days I watch as Gaetano, a master chocolatier, tempers dark chocolate on a marble slab in front of me. He often adds nuts and dates, orange rinds, lavender and cinnamon. It’s mesmerising to see.

Now, I have to tell you that each time I visit, I waddle out like a duck, bigger wrinkles in my belly.

“Did you see there are Ryanair tickets for sale for €1 if you buy them tonight before midnight?” says I to my hairdresser Wendy. She had nipped into the cottage for a cup of tea and a slice of homemade Battenberg.

Wendy is in her early 50s and lives down the road with her husband Rob. She is addicted to the Ryanair website.

“No, how did I miss that?” says she. “Last Friday I got flights for €9.99. I bought one for Turin, another for Palma and one for Bodrum. I don’t even know where half these places are but they are such good

value, I can’t resist.

“But I’m never bringing Misery-hole with me again,” she says, referring to her long-suffering husband Rob, whose only interest in life is bridge, eating bags of clove rock and UFOs. And Rob is utterly convinced that the aliens’ favourite landing strip is in a field, three miles from Ballinakill in Co Laois. Sure that says it all.

“Where is Rob today?” says I.

“He’s on Zoom doing a gym workout with Sandy. He’s the only one in the class using two bottles of wine for weights.”

“That’s so Rob. Sure let him at it,” says I.

“The last time we went away I picked a place called Brindisi,” says Wendy. “I was wrecked by the time we got through the security at Dublin airport and I decided to treat myself. ‘C’mom,’ says Miso-hole. ‘Let’s go for a drink?’

“Off with you, I said. I deserve some retail therapy and a bottle of perfume. So I spent €85 on Chanel No 5, thinking I was Keira Knightley. I went back to himself and put away two little bottles of Prosecco, a scarf which came to €38 and then I bought a swimsuit in duty free that was €60 and a tube of Prevage, an anti-ageing eye serum by Elizabeth Arden, that was over €90. I was now up €265 and I hadn’t even got on the plane yet.

“Misery-hole is terrified of flying,” Wendy said, “so I always make sure to pour the whiskey into him. On board, he gulped down three Jamesons and a Thai green curry and I’d two little bottles of Prosecco, a chicken wrap and a carton of Pringles.

“The in-flight service started and because I was so, so wasted on the Prosecco, I bought €50 of scratch cards and a bottle of Mr Burberry for the son.

“At that stage I’d spent over €500 and we hadn’t even landed. And to think it all started with a great value ticket for €9.99. Well, I guess I was never very good at sums. Jesus, if only Rob knew.”

Suddenly there is a knock on the cottage door. It’s Rob.

“Is Wendy with you?” says he, rolling his eyes like balls of fire.

“Yep, she’s inside,” says I. “Do you want to come in for a cup of tea?”

“No thanks, Biddy, I got a terrible hand and made hardly any tricks, so I won’t have the tea,” says he, wanting to be away.

“Oh, you have terrible hands, alright and hardly any tricks these days,” says Wendy being bold.

“Wendy,” says he getting thick and ignoring the sexy stuff. “Loads of packages have arrived from the courier. The house has turned into a sorting room for the postal services. Come home.”

Then he marches off in a huff.

“Looks like it’ll be bridge again tonight,” says Wendy, calling after him over the

half door.

“That’s right,” retorts Rob. “Bridge over Troubled Waters.”

Yikes, thought I, putting on the kettle after Wendy left. I’m so glad I’m not married.