Brighid’s Diary: ‘He wore navy blue budgie smugglers emblazoned with the words Visitors Welcome’

Jesus, I was in fierce form this week. It all started to go haywire on Tuesday morning when I rushed out the half-door and squished my new blue suede Italian high heels into what looked like 50 kilos of steaming hot chocolate.

In other words, dog crap. Well, I’m not joking, my world stopped rotating. I went fecking mad. If I find the hoor who let this revolting hape at my door, God help them. There is nothing as bad.

And as every tourist will tell you, the piles of dog crap are all over Dalkey village. I watched in horror as my friend April’s wheelchair landed straight into some, on the main street no less.

Local volunteers – I refer to them as “Tidy Town saints” – who are made of stronger stuff than me bravely mark any poo they find with blue chalk circles. And guess what? Nothing happens. The dog owners get away scot free. If I had a gun, and me being anti-gun...

As for my shoes, what did I do? I put them in a plastic bag, carried two feet from my arm, and binned them.

I’ll be eaten alive for proclaiming this, but the whole village has gone downhill. Dalkey is meant to be a heritage town, but it’s become more heri-tack.

The first thing you see when you drive in are gigantic billboards dominating the lovely granite walls. SuperValu’s massive front windows are covered in high-gloss plastic images of plated food, as far from a heritage front as one can get.

I used to love going into Borza’s takeaway but its new frontal grid design makes me think of a prison. As for The Coliemore pub, it has a planning notice in the window looking for permission to heighten the pub, which to my mind would be visually disastrous. Anyway, I‘ll stop the auld whinging.

On Wednesday I noticed loads of behind-the-scenes action in Dalkey. Pots of flowers appeared on the pavements, baskets bursting with petunias, begonias and fuchsia brightened up the day. Why? I asked one of the local Dalkey bigwigs.

“Dalkey has been chosen to represent Ireland in the prestigious Entente Florale competition by the Department of Rural and Community Development due to its achievements in the national tidy towns,” says he matter-of-factly. “We are even competing with Nice for biodiverse sustainable green spaces. Can you believe that?”

I can’t believe it, says I, as I filled him in on the ‘dog-shite brown’ spaces and my Italian shoes. Not a word. He turned on his heels, yes heels, and left.

Guess who I met on Killiney Beach last Tuesday? I met a Coddiwompler. I bet you are wondering what that is. So was I, I can tell you. The coddiwompler was called Courtney, a pretty lady with perfect skin and a pixie haircut. I guess she is in her 40s and suffers from a fantastic disease called coddiwomplitis.

She was on Whiterock Beach cooking up nori and dulse seaweed she had foraged during low tide on a cast-iron pan which was perched on a stack of burning driftwood. The smell of sizzling butter and salty seaweed was way too much for yours truly to ignore so I toddled up to her.

Okay, let me explain. Sure I can’t leave you hanging on anymore.

Coddiwompling is an actual word and it means travelling purposefully to an unknown destination. It’s a word for free-spirited people who love a nomadic lifestyle. They fly by the seat of their pants, changing their minds on destinations based on the weather, or the promise of food, gargle or craic. It’s a time to reflect, figure yourself out.

“After a painful start in life and an ongoing divorce,” says Courtney, “I wanted to grow strong emotional roots for myself so I bought a 1995 Mercedes bus for €4,000. It was a 28-seater. The owner had removed the seats but it wasn’t my ideal layout.

“I wanted to design it myself so I found these fantastic people, now moved to Fermanagh, called the Imperfectionists. Before I left to travel abroad, I just gave Rowan Sheil, the owner and his team some photos I found on Pinterest that I liked and left them my ideas to restore it.

“I must say it came out as perfect as I had dreamed. They have such an eye for authentic restoration.”

Guess how much it cost to kit the bus out guys? €8,000. So with the price of the bus and the restoration, it came to €12,000. Courtney now lives in a state-of-the-art home in Co Wicklow.

She calls her bus Sadhbh and lives in the forest all on her ownie own. “I am fully off-grid, the bus has solar panels, a compost toilet, wood-burning stove, double bed, cooker, sofas. I absolutely love living in it. I depend on no man, woman or child.”

“The hardest part was passing the driving test,” says she. “I passed the annual roadworthy test for a lorry licence and Sadhbh was given a strong bill of health.”

Courtney now runs courses in the forest called Hips and Haws Wildcrafts where you can find mushrooms, gather and study medicinal plants, make tinctures, sourdough and kombucha. “Every day is like a fantastic treasure hunt,” says Courtney smiling. What a woman. Respect.

I sometimes forget that despite being a working town, Dalkey is stuffed to the seams with the aul nouveau riche. I often fail to remember my hinterland is honed and hallowed, a celebrity honey-spot with a working-class backbone. You hear ‘Nouveaus’ before you see them, revving up their Porsches.

On Thursday I saw this big fellow, a Simon Cowell lookalike with brilliant white TikTok teeth doing his ‘raspberry croissant run’ to the arty bakery on Dalkey main street. Guess what car he emerged from? A 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT no less. That would set you back between €300,000 and €400,000. The mind boggles.

Believe it or not, yours truly knows a few things about classic cars, despite driving an old jalopy myself. Anyhow, what was this fellow wearing, going into the bakery? A white linen shirt open to the waist, navy blue budgie smuggler Speedos with the words, “visitors welcome” and gold gewgaws on his hairy chest.

Well, the strutting and swaggering that went on as he waited in the queue. When he turned around, all any of us could see was his dongle, which he was confidently smoothing and resettling with his left hand. Yikes.

Now, this lad was no oil painting; as the father would say, the tide wouldn’t take him out. But that wasn’t the end of this exotic sighting.

Who did I see at the Vico baths on Friday? Himself, the Dalkey dangler, sans Speedos, stark bollick naked, the dongle half way down to his knees like an extra large sausage. Sure, Harry Styles and Mattie Damon haven’t got a hope.