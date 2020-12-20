Brighid's Diary: Happiness is an egg roll, an eclair and a tour of the fridge

Yesterday I drove out to the Navan Road, to drop off Jane's Christmas present. It's a big deal. Jane is an adult with Down syndrome and lives in residential care. She is my stepdaughter. And after my husband Michael died, pre-Covid, we used to see each other every Friday, and she would stay with me on the last weekend of every month.

There are precisely two things which I can provide Jane that give her tangible pleasure. An egg mayonnaise roll, cut diagonally, and being in the cottage with me.

Jane is a massive part of my life, but don't get me wrong, she can be a bulldog, the most adorable little bulldog on this planet. The odd time, she is bossy and demanding, and sports what I can only call a beatific smile as she harangues me for a McDonald's burger and strawberry milkshake.

Right now, she stands at the door of her house and screams with delight when the car pulls up. I am not sure if it's the Christmas parcels of goodies or me that satisfies her. I hover outside in the driveway. It feels so unnatural talking through a doorway.

James Connolly with one of his cradle bird catchers. Picture by Ray Ryan

James Connolly with one of his cradle bird catchers. Picture by Ray Ryan

Her hair is longer than before and she has put on a few pounds, but that little chubby, cherubic face is as cute as ever. She looks about 12. The halcyon days of hugging her are over. It's pretty tough. But that said, 80kg of pure love running into your arms at breakneck speed can do your back in.

"Is the roll there? Have you got the roll?" she says anxiously. I pass her the brown paper bag and her eyes light up.

"Oh, my God, thank you, Biddy Mom, thank you. Now I am happy." I am her slave. And as I watch the infamous egg roll being eagerly devoured, I realise I actually cherish being her slave. It's an honour. I just do as she says. 'Tis the only way.

Before I left Dalkey to visit her, I ordered her roll in The Country Bake. It is the same one she has been eating for the last 20 years. Egg mayonnaise, coleslaw, ham, a bit of potato. Sentimentality and routine sustain her.

"Do you like the DVDs?" I ask as she chomps away.

"No. I don't think so."

"I will try and get you the Steve Martin film next week."

"I don't like Steve Martin anymore. This one here is no good, I saw it before," she says, an eggy finger throwing the DVD back into the bag. The honesty is priceless. She just says it as it is. "I like this," she says, clutching Elf. She briefly sweetened. I mean briefly. Then the drama started.

"No chocolate eclair, where's the eclair?" she cries. If Jane decides she wants an eclair, she can literally think of nothing else. She stands there looking crushed.

I produce the familiar white box from the boot. "Oh, thank God. Thank God."

We can probably lip sync every musical and episode of Friends that is in existence. We have watched them all in the cottage. And guess what she did pre-Covid before settling down to binge watch the X-Factor? She took the framed photo of Michael from the wall and placed it reverently on the coffee table, facing the TV.

"Dad can watch too." It's heartbreaking.

I can't wait to get back to our old routine. Many people with Down Syndrome have a low nasal bridge, so if you press Jane's nose, it feels like a soft marshmallow. We get great craic out of this. She is always asking me to push down on her nose like a button. I miss that, that simple act of affection and joy. I miss the magical days walking through the village, our arms interlocked, I miss her slipping that pudgy hand into mine.

FaceTime helps. Where would we be without it? I am thankful for small mercies. Most evenings, the phone trills and it is herself, demanding a virtual tour of the house. "Show me the fireplace," she says. "Oh, it's so toasty."It comforts her to know everything is as it was. It is reassuring.

"Now, show me the fridge? Show me inside the fridge, you silly billy."

I zoom in and she mumbles away. "Cheese, my favourite. Butter. Roast chicken. Apple juice, sliced ham." She asks me to open up the bag of sliced ham. Believe it or not, this makes her day. And made buoyant once more by the hope of returning to her favourite fridge, she says goodbye.

The last time I visit Galway, I'm stopped at a Garda checkpoint. Before waving me off, he pauses. "What's that?" he says staring at a pyramid of twigs on the passenger seat.

"That's a 'cradle bird'," I say. It was used for trapping birds, like thrushes and blackbirds during the famine. Desperate times and all of that. He was intrigued.

The reason I am en route to Connemara is important. The cradle bird, made by my old buddy James Connolly, has fallen apart. The central heating has unravelled the glue holding the structure together. It is one of my most precious possessions because it is synonymous with our rural past.

James is all into heritage like myself. A strong, big Connemara man, he has an easy way about him. "My father made cradle birds when I was a child," he says. "Some people call them crib s . They are made of hazel rods." They've many names in Irish, including cliabhán éanach, gábhlóg and maide bradach.

"I had a poitín still and a cradle bird on display at the 1916 Commemoration in Athenry in 2016," says James. "A man in his 80s from Wexford approached me. He couldn't believe I had one with me. 'Oh, it's a long time since I saw one of those,' he said, 'my grandfather made me one of those. Now I am going home to make one for my grandchildren.'"

For me, there is a poignancy about the cradle bird. You need patience making them. I can't imagine assembling one if you were weak with hunger.

In the 1840s, when Irish people were starving, living off a diet of corn-weeds, charlock, a type of wild mustard and grass, I imagine the idea of a birdín to feed your family would dominate your thoughts.

A bit of grain, crumb of bread or a bright red berry was placed inside the cradle to attract the birdíns. When the bird sees the food, he perches on the bow and then the cradle falls down and he is caught. The cradle bird in this photograph is the original of the species. No glue holding it together. No twine.

In the Last of the Donkey Pilgrims: A Man's Journey Through Ireland by Kevin O'Hara, there is an extract that mentions the cradle bird. "We used to catch songbirds in cradle cages as children." Today, the few that are made are never used to trap birds but as a symbol of our folklore traditions. It would be wonderful if children were taught how to make them in schools. Just saying.

Sunday Indo Living