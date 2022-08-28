Brighid McLaughlin’s diary: Did you not hear about my new lad in Milan? It’s early days….

Well, honest to God, I was all over the country this week. First stop was Fermanagh, a county so bathed in beautiful lake water, you’d need a boat, not a car, to get through it. Tis very pretty.

I have a few aul buddies in Enniskillen who tell me the three patrons of Enniskillen are Nathan Carter, Father Brian D’Arcy and Lord Brookeborough no less.

Well, whatever about the patrons, you wouldn’t want to be dying for a latte on the way there. Not a coffee shop to be seen for two hours. I drove through a place called Kesh, past the old RUC station. The whole town had Union Jacks and Red Hand of Ulster flags everywhere.

I wanted to take a quick swim in Lough Erne – my first time to do so – so I picked a place on the map called Muckross Bay. There wasn’t a sinner around except some swans, so I gingerly immersed myself into the dark muddy water and begod, I missed salty sea water straight away. It’s just not the same swimming in a lake.

En route to my hotel, I got seriously lost on the back roads and suddenly found myself surrounded by about 12 tough-looking teenagers coming from a caravan park. One kicked the side of the car. Not a great experience, I am afraid.

After about 15 minutes going in circles, I stopped an elderly man in the village of Lack.

When I mentioned the nice scenery, he made a sigh. “ I used to have a dog like you,” says he. “I had to shoot it. Too friendly.” Well, after that delightful bombshell, I just about mustered enough strength to continue as my day crept unhappily along.

The hotel wasn’t great, to be honest. Outdated and fusty. The staff were tactfully, mechanically polite, if you get my drift. The hotel turned out to be a what I would call a ‘stiff’ little spot.

Put it like this, you’d know you were in the North. You can sense it. And they can sense you. There’d be a lot of editing going on.

That said my hero, the late Johnny McKeagney was from Tempo, Fermanagh. Twas he who wrote and sketched In the Ould Ago – Illustrated Irish Folklore, a masterpiece of a book. So don’t tell me I don’t like everything synonymous with this county.

Before dinner, I booted off to meet my friend ‘Long Distance’ Boysie in Blakes of the Hollow in Enniskillen, a beautiful Victorian heritage pub that’s been serving Enniskillen drinkers for 135 years no less.

I always say Boysie is the only man that struck oil in Fermanagh. Didn’t he crash into a petrol pump on his way to Irvingstown. Jesus, Phil, is Fermanagh always as grim as this, says I.

“Och Biddy, the blood has dried in the streets but Fermanagh is still in a political vacuum,” says he.

“Enniskillen is a good business town, mainly loyalist, they are friendly when they are making money,” he laughs. “But generally those outside it wouldn’t be too welcoming to you southerners. The locals in Kesh put a barricade across the parking areas on the lake’s edges to prevent southern registered cars staying too long”

I thought all that shite was gone. Not at all.

Krishna rejects all food except non-violent vegetables

On Sunday morning, I headed up toward Upper Lough Erne. You wouldn’t believe this. Guess what I saw? A bright yellow ferry with the words ‘Hare Krishna’ on it. Now where would you get that? I thought I was losing it. When I turned a corner at a spot called Geaglum Quay, a group of Hare Krishnas with shaved heads and saffron robes and some tourists were queuing for the boat. I got talking to a fellow that was dressed in a T-shirt and shorts. He was a devotee from Los Angeles.

“Oh yeah, I think the monks have been living on Inis Rath since the 1980s,” says he. What’s the grub like? says I. “All vegetarian,” he says. “Krishna rejects all food except non-violent vegetables.”

Now that’s a new one on me, a non-violent vegetable?

“Does a potato cry out when it’s taken from the clay the way a calf does when taken away from its mother?” says he using the ‘Hare’ lingo.

Well, I certainly never met a bad-tempered carrot yet, says I. In fairness, they all looked so happy and excited in comparison to the dour specimens I had met, I was nearly tempted to hop on the ferry and disappear to paradise with them. Twas the best option so far.

My feelings on Fermanagh? Glad the other crowd took it.

Well, by Friday, Dalkey was buzzing. I mean, the place was hopping. After a three-year hiatus, the lobster festival extravaganza was in full swing. I perched myself like a budgie inside the window of Thyme Out and observed the characters who came out of their mansions and castles.

I spotted the ‘Dalkey Dangler’ in the Grapevine ordering cases of Delamotte champagne, his claws looked sharpened for some buttery crustacean and God knows what else. Even the Geranium Thief was stuffing her gob on lobster rolls from Robert’s fish shop. Tis definitely my favourite weekend of the year.

Then who do I see sprinting through the crowds sans T-shirt, looking ripped? Twas the broken-hearted Russian, his chest tanned and shiny from jogging. He’s been missing in action lately. I ran out the door and stuck out my toe to stop him in his tracks.

“Biddy, you nearly tripped me,” says he.

You’re looking great, says I. Like a film star.

“Collagen coffee,” says he, stopping for breath. “All the movie stars drink it.”

What’s that moving in your knapsack? “Da, da. Lobsters of course. I going to cook it with Russian salad and vodka mayonnaise for a friend.”

Jesus you’re gone fierce posh, says I. Ah, says I, you are IN LOVE.

“I have a problem,” says he. Sure doesn’t he always. “Remember you asked me to make you a boxty grater for the cottage?”

Yes, says I. I’m still waiting. “Just to let you know. I think girlfriend is tired of me talking about you. I think she thinks we are together.”

Did you not tell her about my lad in Milan? Now, my dear readers, I betcha that caught you in your tracks. Tis true, tis true, but it’s early days so I’m not revealing much. Fifth amendment. Whist. Zipped. You, like myself are just going to have to see how it all unfolds.

With that, the Russian sped off to his love, lobsters wobbling in his knapsack. Musha, the curiosity is killing me about his new gal but not half as much as my lad in Milan must be killing ye.