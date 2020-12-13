Brexit alarm bells ringing

Micheál Martin was in the Dáil when Boris Johnson rang him last week. The Taoiseach didn't answer nor did he return the British prime minister's call. Instead he texted him back while in meetings. It is one of several texts the two have exchanged over the last fortnight since they last spoke formally in a phone call on November 27.

The Taoiseach has been urging Boris Johnson and his government to find a compromise in the increasingly fraught trade negotiations with the EU. He has not suggested ways to do this - that's for the EU and the UK to figure out, says a source.

But the two men have discussed issues around the Northern Ireland protocol, the controversial provisions in the UK's Internal Market Bill - that threatened to breach international law before these were withdrawn last week - and the outstanding areas in the talks.

The EU is highly suspicious of Johnson attempting to circumvent the negotiations by reaching out to EU leaders like Martin informally. It was reported on Friday that Johnson tried and failed to set up bilateral calls with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron last Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Martin and Simon Coveney briefed the Cabinet. The pair had tic-tacked all weekend, with Martin phoning Coveney to interrupt the Foreign Affairs Minister's interview with the Sunday Independent last Saturday evening.

In that interview, the permanently optimistic Coveney said: "We are more likely to get a deal than not because I think it's in everybody's interests."

Expand Close Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

But by Tuesday morning Coveney's mood had deteriorated significantly based on the latest briefings he was receiving from Brussels. "It wasn't an upbeat meeting," said one minister afterwards.

Contingency plan

Talk turned to no-deal preparations and the contingency planning under way at all levels of Government this weekend. Some €3.5bn has been set aside in the National Recovery Fund to deal with the effects of Covid and Brexit next year.

Now Leo Varadkar has admitted the entire fund may have to be used.

Read More

"We don't intend to use it all as it is borrowed money but if there is no free-trade agreement with the UK and the pandemic continues beyond the summer, we may have to," the Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister told the Sunday Independent.

"Certainly, we acknowledge that the Wage Subsidy Scheme which is currently helping to pay the wages of 400,000 people cannot end abruptly on March 31.

"We might need to extend it for firms or sectors still struggling like tourism, entertainment, aviation and hospitality. It's too soon to make those calls now though. Either way, the reduced 9pc VAT rate will run to next December."

Varadkar has also raised the possibility that the two major State Covid support schemes - the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) and the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) - could be overhauled to help firms hit by Brexit.

"At the moment CRSS is for companies closed or experiencing severely restricted trading due to Covid. The same applies to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme.

"However, the models and systems could be adopted to help firms adversely affected by a no-deal Brexit," he said.

Of particular concern to the Government is the agri-food sector, which is massively exposed if there is no deal.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue gave a rundown of the situation at Cabinet. World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs could add up to €1.5bn to the cost of our €5bn plus of annual agri-food exports to the UK.

In practical terms, this pushes up the price of Irish beef, dairy, pigmeat, poultry and cereals being put on UK supermarket shelves. It would be immediately devastating for Irish farmers.

Food export tariffs

The Government wants to avoid a situation where tariffs on Irish food exports make many of them unaffordable for UK consumers and inevitably disincentivises supermarkets to stock them. Varadkar was said to have told the Fine Gael parliamentary party last week that once Irish products come off the supermarket shelves, they may never get back on them again.

Direct mitigation through subsidising tariffs to effectively eliminate them is illegal under WTO rules, the Government has concluded.

It is understood that McConalogue is likely to propose a direct payment scheme for farmers instead. "You'd be looking at a compensation scheme for farmers, to address the impact on prices [for their product] and how that would feed into incomes," a senior Government source said.

The source said it was about "rebalancing" the supply chain in the hope that tariffs - and the severe market disturbance they will cause - don't end up pushing up prices at the supermarket.

But much of how the Irish Government approaches this depends on what the UK decides to do in the event of no-deal. Last year, when the two sides previously teetered on the brink of a crash-out Brexit, the UK proposed tariff-free trade up to the level of produce they need.

After that tariffs would be levied on any extra food imports above what the UK needed to keep its shelves well-stocked.

The downside of that is that under WTO rules, it would have to be accessible to all countries, including in Latin America where beef is cheaper. "If other non-EU countries were able to access that, that tariff-free quota would pull down prices too," the source explained.

Cross-departmental efforts to address this are gathering pace this weekend involving officials from Agriculture, Enterprise, Finance and Public Expenditure.

"If we have a deal we won't need to invest too much in helping the beef and dairy sector to diversify away from Britain but if there is no deal, we will have to invest a lot in finding new markets for our produce and keeping Irish food in British supermarkets," Varadkar said yesterday.

He noted that travel restrictions are posing "a real problem" for business agencies such as the IDA, Enterprise Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Bord Bia that need to be out there "selling Ireland".

At the Cabinet meeting last week, Varadkar was also said to have expressed concern that very few businesses have their customs officers in place.

A 'Ready for Customs' grant was launched September, allowing businesses to claim up to €9,000 for staff hired or allocated to a dedicated customs role. But Enterprise Ireland, which administers the grant, said it had made only 389 company approvals up to a value of €5.8m.

Those who have spoken to the Taoiseach in recent days say he instinctively believes there will be a deal. Last week, Irish diplomats in London have reported back to Dublin that the likes of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the de facto deputy prime minister Michael Gove are putting huge pressure on Johnson to do a deal as the economic consequences of not doing so are dire.

Gove was able to last week finalise one agreement to 'operationalise' the Northern Ireland protocol, preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Optimists pointed to this as evidence that the path was being cleared for a deal on trade. But pessimists saw it as evidence the ground is being prepared for a no trade deal outcome while ensuring there is at least no hard border.

The talks have stalled on the seemingly intractable issue of a level playing field, a phrase that, simply put, is about the terms under which a post-Brexit UK would trade with the EU's internal market.

'Ratchet clause'

For access to the world's biggest single market, the UK has accepted that it will not allow its labour, environmental and consumer standards to slide. But the EU's demand that it be allowed to impose tariffs on UK goods if it raises some of these standards in the future but the UK doesn't - the so-called 'ratchet clause' - is seen as a bridge too far for Johnson.

On Wednesday, the PM travelled to Brussels in a move that could be interpreted either way. "It's either of the two extremes," said one senior EU figure said. "He's here to do a deal or here to make a show. But nobody can predict it."

In the end, Johnson did neither, departing after three hours of what No. 10 said was a "frank" dinner with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission. The Commission said it was "lively". Everyone agreed they made no substantive progress.

In Brussels, the focus turned to the European Council meeting where a record EU budget, including a €750bn Covid recovery package, and a new target of cutting carbon emissions by 55pc from 1990 levels over the next decade were agreed. It was 11.30am in Brussels on Friday when the Taoiseach got to bed after a marathon overnight summit. Martin had been up for more than 24 hours, says a source.

Only around 10 minutes of the summit was devoted to a Brexit update from von der Leyen at the end. "A very gloomy perspective that they were just genuinely far apart," was how one Irish Government figure later described it. "There is no mad choreography here. What they're saying is actually the position."

Later on Friday, Boris Johnson said it was now "very, very likely" the UK will have to start trading on WTO terms from January 1, unless there was a "big offer, big change" from the EU side. No one in Dublin or Brussels says that is likely. Johnson has begun to talk up an Australia-style trading arrangement between the EU and the UK.

It is not a desirable outcome for anyone on the EU side of the talks. "There is no traffic jam going to Australia," an Irish government source wryly observed. Already, it appears, the opposite will be the case at the ports in Dover, Calais, Dublin and beyond.