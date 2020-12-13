| 6.2°C Dublin

Brexit alarm bells ringing

Hugh O'Connell

No-deal planning has moved centre stage as the vulnerability of agri-food is made clear

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Expand

Micheál Martin was in the Dáil when Boris Johnson rang him last week. The Taoiseach didn't answer nor did he return the British prime minister's call. Instead he texted him back while in meetings. It is one of several texts the two have exchanged over the last fortnight since they last spoke formally in a phone call on November 27.

The Taoiseach has been urging Boris Johnson and his government to find a compromise in the increasingly fraught trade negotiations with the EU. He has not suggested ways to do this - that's for the EU and the UK to figure out, says a source.

But the two men have discussed issues around the Northern Ireland protocol, the controversial provisions in the UK's Internal Market Bill - that threatened to breach international law before these were withdrawn last week - and the outstanding areas in the talks.

