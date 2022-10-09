Brendan O’Connor: Sometimes a hangover is just what you need

Hard as it is to believe now, when I was young I loved a hangover. I suppose we’re all less hard on ourselves when we’re young, and we have fewer things hanging over us.

So back then you could really go for it and embrace a day off from reality. It was an excuse to indulge yourself. You might be still vaguely drunk for the early part of the day, and if it all got too hard as the day went on, you could always stave it off with another little drink.

Student life was especially well designed for hangovers. For starters there were usually other hungover people around, which always helped.

Watching the lunchtime showing of Neighbours in a semi zonked-out state might seem like a kind of a failure of life on your own, but if there are others doing it with you, some of whom are maybe even slightly stoned on top of their hangover, you might not even feel like the most degenerate person in the room.

Though if you were still in the same position when the teatime showing of Neighbours came around, you might start to wonder about your life choices. When you’re younger, your stomach can handle hangover staples like milk and ibuprofen a bit better, too.

It probably took me a bit too long to realise that as you get older, hangovers become a bit more hellish. An element of stocktaking comes into it, and it’s not as easy to take a day off from life.

A crucial element of a good hangover is having no responsibilities, nothing hanging over you that you should be doing, and that becomes less and less the case as you get older.

I was probably sheltered from reality slightly as a young freelance journalist in that I could usually rattle out a piece during a hangover, as long as I had a bottle of Jolt double-caffeine cola.

For a while there were a bunch of us living in and around Ringsend in various states of semi-employment, and one of us had a coffee machine before people had coffee machines. So we would recreate a student-type existence by converging in his coffee crack-den on hungover days.

Eventually, you learn to start avoiding hangovers. They don’t mix with kids, and they don’t mix with having things to do. These days, the most I can muster is a bit of slight seediness that a cold swim or a run will sort out.

You might be operating at 90pc for the day, but you are nonetheless operating, holding the indulgence of any kind of hungoveriness at bay.

I can’t say I meant to get a bit more of a hangover recently. It was entirely accidental and unplanned, but I feel some part of my subconscious deliberately did it, to encourage me to stop, if only for half a day.

I don’t sleep well at weekends since I started working in radio, so I’m usually flattened by Sunday afternoon, but this Sunday I was especially tired. I had a few drinks more than intended and woke up on Monday with what could only be described as a bit of a hangover.

It is probably a credit to the sensible life I lead now that when I woke up, it took me a few minutes to identify the problem. The beauty of it being a Monday was that once the kids were gone, I had six hours or so.

They would not see my shame. They are old enough to judge now, and I find the young crowd really have very little tolerance for us older people and our drink. Frankly, I think they find it weird.

I had things to do, but I made a deal with myself I would do a compressed day’s work that evening. In the meantime, I would just go along with the pause. I stayed in bed, and drifted from reading the papers online into random internet rabbit holes.

Don’t ask me how but I ended up, among other things, doing a thorough examination of the menus of all of Rick Stein’s various establishments in Padstow. I read about swimming in the sea in winter in Brighton and I ended up taking a tour around an obscure Greek island someone had mentioned to me, using Google satellite view.

After a swim to clear the head I decided to go out for an all-day breakfast. Three of us got foolish, laughing over stupid stuff I couldn’t repeat here. But as I clung on to the buzz with one last coffee, reality was calling.

The kids would be back soon and I would have to be an adult again. I cleansed my conscience by cramming a day’s work into four hours, which helped to stave off the gremlins that were starting to creep in.

And finally I fell into a fitful sleep, ready to re-enter the world properly the next day, but strangely rejuvenated by my little away day.