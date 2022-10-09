| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brendan O’Connor: Sometimes a hangover is just what you need

Brendan O'Connor

Hangovers are harder when you're older. Stock image Expand

Close

Hangovers are harder when you're older. Stock image

Hangovers are harder when you're older. Stock image

Hangovers are harder when you're older. Stock image

Hard as it is to believe now, when I was young I loved a hangover. I suppose we’re all less hard on ourselves when we’re young, and we have fewer things hanging over us.

So back then you could really go for it and embrace a day off from reality. It was an excuse to indulge yourself. You might be still vaguely drunk for the early part of the day, and if it all got too hard as the day went on, you could always stave it off with another little drink.

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy