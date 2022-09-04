| 13.5°C Dublin

Brendan O’Connor: Learning the truth about a shocking, tragic chapter in my family history

Brendan O'Connor

Brigadier General Tom O&rsquo;Connor-Scarteen and his brother Captain John O&rsquo;Connor-Scarteen Expand

It’s funny the scraps of stories and family lore you grow up with and don’t think too much about. Like when Eileen, my aunt, who was a kind of second mother to us, and an early mentor to me, went to the Princess Grace ball. I look it up now and I think it must have been the 31st Bal Des Petits Lits Blancs En Irlande.

It was held in Powerscourt House in Wicklow in 1965 and the Chicago Tribune called it the “grandest and certainly the giddiest ball that the Irish held in years”. Eileen was there because a relation, Pat, was a TD and a senator and he brought her. Of course now I know that Pat was my Nana’s cousin Pat Scarteen, as he would have been referred to by Eileen and my mother and my uncles.

