Brendan O’Connor: Learning the truth about a shocking, tragic chapter in my family history

It’s funny the scraps of stories and family lore you grow up with and don’t think too much about. Like when Eileen, my aunt, who was a kind of second mother to us, and an early mentor to me, went to the Princess Grace ball. I look it up now and I think it must have been the 31st Bal Des Petits Lits Blancs En Irlande.

It was held in Powerscourt House in Wicklow in 1965 and the Chicago Tribune called it the “grandest and certainly the giddiest ball that the Irish held in years”. Eileen was there because a relation, Pat, was a TD and a senator and he brought her. Of course now I know that Pat was my Nana’s cousin Pat Scarteen, as he would have been referred to by Eileen and my mother and my uncles.

And then I remember how my mother would talk about going over from Glengarriff to Kenmare to visit “Auntie Debbie”— not my mother’s aunt, but my Nana’s aunt. They would get a spin on the oil lorry from Bantry. And now, I realise who Auntie Debbie is too.

Pat Scarteen, or Pat O’Connor-Scarteen, the TD and senator who brought my aunt Eileen to the ball, was Auntie Debbie’s son. And Pat wasn’t the only one of her sons who was involved in politics. She had two sons who were involved first in the IRA, and then on the pro-Treaty side in the Kerry number 2 Brigade of the National Army.

Auntie Debbie’s – Deborah’s – footnote in history now is that when the priest came to tell her that her two sons had been murdered in their home, over the family bakery in Kenmare, she asked the priest to say mass for the men who had done it.

John O’Connor-Scarteen was shot as he came down the stairs and his brother Tom was dragged from his bed and shot in the head. Both were unarmed. Tom, a brigadier general, was 20. John, a captain, was 25.

The stories you hear growing up often seem fantastical, family lore embellished each time it is recited. It never seemed real when I would hear about the O’Connor-Scarteens. More like some fictional past that never really happened. The fact it was always stressed that they were shot in their beds, or on the stairs, or dragged from their beds, or whatever variation I heard, made it sound more like fiction. They don’t really drag people from their beds and shoot them in the real world. Do they?

Last week, I read in the Irish Times that Professor Michael Hopkinson, who wrote a seminal account of the Civil War, viewed the killing of the O’Connor-Scarteens as murder: “As straightforward as that. It would seem this may have been due to personal likes and dislikes, it may have been due to drink. I don’t know.” Indeed there are people, probably dead now, who have sworn to me it was connected to a dispute over a motorbike up at Moll’s Gap. More stories.

As I got older I began to realise people found it tricky to talk about this stuff. But when I looked at the coverage last week, 100 years on, it seems fairly unequivocal that the whole of Kerry and indeed many people on either side of the Civil War around the country, were united in revulsion about what happened the O’Connor-Scarteen boys.

Tom McEllistrim, a senior North Kerry IRA leader, called to the boys’ home to pay his respects in the days after the killings, and the IRA temporarily vacated Kenmare to allow the funerals to take place. You have to think that it must all have been complicated by the fact that presumably all these men were on the same side less than a year before John and Tom were killed. I believe that part of the reason for their high rank, despite their young age, was their previous service in the War of Independence.

That was another bit that seemed fanciful to me – 20 years old and a brigadier general? A lot changed in three generations. I was far from a brigadier general at 20. I might have got myself killed alright, but not in the service of anything bigger than myself.

I think of another story too this weekend. Of men my mother would talk about, who went to mass every day and prayed but could get no respite from their torment, men who never managed to escape or atone. Men who killed other young men, and who couldn’t live afterwards with the things they did.

And I think of Fergal Keane’s documentary The River Man, about the murder of a man called James Kane in Listowel, and how the men involved in the killing tried to live with themselves afterwards. Keane shows us how we can remember in a non-divisive way, by understanding it was hell for everyone involved, on both sides, whether they lived or died. And by understanding the PTSD the Civil War left in people and communities all over Ireland.

Auntie Debbie possibly understood this 100 years ago, when she asked the priest to pray for the men who killed her sons. Maybe women understood it better than men back then.

In Kenmare today they will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the deaths of Tom and John O’Connor-Scarteen. Their grandnephew, and the grandson of their brother Pat, who brought my aunt to the ball, is Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen — himself a former mayor of Kerry. He is hugely instrumental in John and Tom’s memory being kept alive. He says now it is time to remember their deaths with realism, tempered with a great deal of kindness.