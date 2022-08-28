Brendan O’Connor: I’ve got myself a new guru. She’s written what you might call a cranky book

I have a new guru. I go through gurus fairly fast, so I can’t say I’ll stand over her in two weeks’ time, but for now, for me, it’s all about Gillian Bridge.

Bridge has written a book called Sweet Distress. Sounds like a nice book, doesn’t it? But it’s not. The clue is in the subtitle of the book: “How our Love Affair with Feelings has Fuelled the Current Mental Health Crisis (and What We Can Do About it).”

So this is what you might call a cranky book. I would see it as the first shot in the counter-attack, the corrective against the current culture of feelings reigning supreme – or as Bridge, being deliberately provocative, calls it in her first chapter, the “Great Big Emotional W**kfest” that much of the world is currently indulging in.

Like all counterbalances, the book probably goes a bit too far in the opposite direction, but with the intention, ultimately, of landing us somewhere in the middle.

While I didn’t necessarily agree with everything in the book, I think for me it’s the right message at the right time, and that message is, ultimately, get your head out of your own ass and look around you.

So Bridge’s assessment is that we’ve been living in a “gross-out world of personal emotional self-indulgence and sentiment for decades now”, which, she points out, “for all the alluring rhetoric of celebrities, of pressure groups and of parts of the media” has seen mental health worsening rather than improving.

Bridge suggests that if we stopped seeing everything through the lens of ourselves and our feelings, we might be more resilient, mentally healthier.

She points to the prevalence of ‘me, myself and I’ language around everything, saying research shows people who use the words ‘I’ and ‘me’ most are more likely to be depressed and anxious, and that we’re happier if we think in terms of ‘we, us and they’.

She might have a point. Any happiness guru will tell you we are happier when we think of other people.

When we seek to serve, to be useful to the greater good, we are ultimately more satisfied. Indeed, depression often feels like the opposite of that – isolation, self-absorption, an inability to connect or to see the bigger picture.

Read More

Related to this, Bridge argues we should be more engaged with the world around us, curious about it, finding things outside ourselves fascinating. This ability to see ourselves as part of a bigger picture also, of course, helps to minimise the importance of our own problems.

While we all know repressing feelings is probably not a good idea, I don’t think Bridge is advocating repression.

But she is suggesting we shouldn’t get caught up in the rapids of our emotions all the time; that we should try to stand back a bit from the fast-flowing river, depersonalise things a bit, and apply the cool logic of the prefrontal cortex a bit more.

I had an image of the amygdala, the hot-blooded emotional engine of the brain, being an overheating computer processing system, with the prefrontal cortex as the cooling fan keeping it from going on fire.

Bridge has a lot of solid advice for parents and teachers as to how we can try and help children and teenagers from overheating emotionally. She is, for example, a great advocate of immersion in something which requires full concentration.

More and more, this idea of ‘flow’ is regarded as a kind of a holy grail of good mental health, a way of getting out of our own heads and thoughts and ruminations.

There’s a lot more that you may or may not agree with. Bridge questions whether empathy is always a good thing, suggesting the current advice to live in the moment is not always helpful, and questions whether creative self-expression might damage mental health.

She also suggests that telling young people they can achieve anything they want may be a bad idea if it creates unrealistic expectations about life and the world. Indeed, central to Bridge’s whole outlook is the idea that expecting life to be perfect, or always exciting, or always pain-free, or always safe, or never stressful, is not helpful.

She reframes the whole question of mental health at one stage, pointing out that if we are after better mental health, maybe we shouldn’t start with feelings. Maybe instead, we should start by looking at people who have good mental health. What qualities or attributes do they have?

She points to one study which suggested the unique features associated with better mental health might be: “Positivity, work ethic, stubbornness and a strong bond with family, religion and land.”

Also these people care less about what others think and have “a need to adapt to changing circumstances”. So commitment is important, but also flexibility.

It’s hard not to read some of the book as an implicit attack on many of the younger generation, but instead of dragging it into culture war territory, we could take from the book what is useful.

And it would seem as if focusing our attention on all the slights and wrongs done to us, and seeing ourselves as victims of an unfair world where we have a right to feel safe, might not be the most helpful route to good mental health.