Brendan O'Connor: 'I won’t ever be Poldark, but I’m not going back to being Porky'
A funny thing happened to me recently. I put on weight. I don't mean the standard few pounds you put up and down, I mean a few extra pounds, outside that normal range. I mean when you put on the few pounds that you put on all the time, that then tends to fall back off, but it doesn't fall off, and suddenly you realise you've put on another few pounds on top of it. That's a worry. That's a two-step process.
That's layering it on. You let that go and before you know it you've put on another few pounds on top of that and yada yada yada suddenly you've put on a stone.
It kind of caught me by surprise because I haven't put on weight in a while. I'd been losing weight and then I'd been pretty much stable, up and down within that range of a few pounds. And I had been taking that for granted. I was even getting a bit reckless, maybe eating whatever I wanted whenever I wanted, just not doing the dog on it.