Brendan O'Connor: Here's how I'm going bananas. Get up, radio, run, 'medidate', work, walk, ring someone, eat....

How are you going bananas? Here's how I'm going bananas.

Get up, radio, traumatise myself with papers, think that I should try to start the day in a more positive way but best to get set up with radio and papers anyway because you don't want to fall behind the never-ending waterfall of "news", run, "meditate" (i.e., sit annoying myself with thoughts), work, walk, ring someone because they say we should stay connected, have same conversation - "Did I tell you…?" "Yes you did." Pay attention to kids, radio, work, walk with radio, work call (try and walk for it to double up on using time), eat every one or two hours, remember to wash at some point in the day, ring Mum, eat again, daily case numbers, think that a little drink wouldn't do any harm and then talk myself out of it, try and switch off before bed by watching something "light", pretend I'm not crying during It's a Sin, binge through episodes just to get another show "done", when finished, feel a sense of closure but emptiness, go to bed, iPad, shouldn't be looking at the blue light, wake up a few times, stick one headphone with podcast on to get back to sleep, half-confused fever dream of Stephen Nolan or some guy from the New York Times.

I wonder at what point all the things we do to get through the day are becoming addictions.

A year ago I couldn't run 50 yards.

Now I know we don't do yards anymore, it's all K, and if I don't run some Ks everyday I might crack up. It used to take five to reset the head, now it takes minimum six and anything up to 10. I hate it, and yet if I don't do it, I'm not right for the day. Isn't that an addiction?

I reckon I'm definitely addicted to the iPad. Any time I am between other things, I pick it up and check all the news sites, hoping someone will have rewritten the same story I read earlier with three fresh lines on top about something new that someone said somewhere, and they might put a new updated headline on it, so I feel like something has happened. But really, it's just that someone else said something new about the same thing.

I'm definitely addicted to food. I deserve it. Did you know they have a caramel and biscuit Vienetta now? How does a person have a chance against that?

You can keep your expensive tubs of fancy ice cream. Two quid for a caramel and biscuit Viennetta and no one else in the house seems to like it, and there's no real boundary in terms of portion size. You can just have another slice, and I'm an adult now so I decide the size of my own slice. A second Brunch can invite comment from the kids, and I feel it's a bad example. But a second slice of Viennetta is a vague form of gluttony. Viennetta is a continuum, a sliding scale, rather than discrete, agreed amounts.

I think I might be addicted to walking too. Any phone call or radio listening that I do static feels a bit lazy. I walk with Dobbo everyday at 1pm. Sometimes, if an unexpected call happens that I know will take a while, I throw on runners and start walking around the block while I chat. I have now just accepted that the neighbours think I'm gone potty, incessantly walking around in circles, seemingly talking to myself, because many people still don't realise how AirPods work.

Every few days, one of us in my house cracks. But as long as it happens to a different one of us at different times, then the others can swoop in and get them back from the precipice.

Sometimes two or three in the house will crack together. And for a minute I will wonder if I've lost them, and if they have seen things too clearly and can't go on.

But we remind each other that we are lucky in the scheme of things, and we try and move on, pick up an iPad, or eat something, or walk, just keep moving on, don't look back, or even sideways.

Have another slice of Viennetta to make you forget for a minute.

Sunday Indo Living