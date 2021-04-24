| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Big Read: the Commonwealth question - what would rejoining mean for us?

It is 72 years since we left what was then a group of former British territories. John Meagher finds out what membership means today — and whether it would make a difference to the case for reunification

Figurehead: Queen Elizabeth II walks past Commonwealth flags in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle to mark Commonwealth Day on March 8 Expand
On the march: A British Commonwealth of Nations poster from the 1940s Expand
Top of the podium: Boxer Paddy Barnes with his gold medal for Northern Ireland at 2010 Commonwealth Games in India Expand
Author Ciara Meehan Expand

Close

Figurehead: Queen Elizabeth II walks past Commonwealth flags in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle to mark Commonwealth Day on March 8

Figurehead: Queen Elizabeth II walks past Commonwealth flags in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle to mark Commonwealth Day on March 8

On the march: A British Commonwealth of Nations poster from the 1940s

On the march: A British Commonwealth of Nations poster from the 1940s

Top of the podium: Boxer Paddy Barnes with his gold medal for Northern Ireland at 2010 Commonwealth Games in India

Top of the podium: Boxer Paddy Barnes with his gold medal for Northern Ireland at 2010 Commonwealth Games in India

Author Ciara Meehan

Author Ciara Meehan

/

Figurehead: Queen Elizabeth II walks past Commonwealth flags in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle to mark Commonwealth Day on March 8

John Meagher Twitter Email

Neale Richmond has become used to the polarised reactions whenever he talks about the possibility of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth. On the one hand, there are people who applaud him for discussing an issue regarded as important to unionists in the context of possible Irish reunification. On the other, he becomes a target for invective; insults like ‘West Brit’ come thick and fast online.

I’m very aware that a lot of it is laced with sectarian abuse,” says the Fine Gael TD for Dublin Rathdown, who is a member of the Church of Ireland. “But I think that if this is something that is shut down from the get-go, how are we meant to have a conversation about what a potential united Ireland could be? How are we going to accommodate a million British people in such a spectrum?”

Most Watched

Privacy