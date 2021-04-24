Big Read: the Commonwealth question - what would rejoining mean for us?

Neale Richmond has become used to the polarised reactions whenever he talks about the possibility of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth. On the one hand, there are people who applaud him for discussing an issue regarded as important to unionists in the context of possible Irish reunification. On the other, he becomes a target for invective; insults like ‘West Brit’ come thick and fast online.

“I’m very aware that a lot of it is laced with sectarian abuse,” says the Fine Gael TD for Dublin Rathdown, who is a member of the Church of Ireland. “But I think that if this is something that is shut down from the get-go, how are we meant to have a conversation about what a potential united Ireland could be? How are we going to accommodate a million British people in such a spectrum?”

It is the people who talk about a quick border poll, he says, who are “perhaps the people who are least prepared to make any compromises or make the steps necessary to achieve a united Ireland that’s worth having”.

Earlier this week, to mark the 72nd anniversary of Ireland leaving the Commonwealth and becoming a republic, Richmond gave an online talk at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge University. His 10,000-word speech, Towards a New Ireland, was wide-ranging, but it was the part that argued for a return to the Commonwealth that grabbed the headlines.

“Whenever I speak about it, it elicits a very strong reaction,” he says.

“Much of that is based on the fact that a lot of people don’t know what the Commonwealth is, and I made the point in my paper that it’s worth doing [rejoining], but if we are going to do it, we really should educate people about what the Commonwealth is.

“By rejoining the Commonwealth, for instance, the queen [Elizabeth] doesn’t, all of a sudden, become head of state. It’s no longer called the British Commonwealth and the vast majority of Commonwealth members are actually republics and a significant number have no ties to the UK, historically. We’re already in the Francophonie [Ireland has ‘observer’ status in the group of 58 mostly French-speaking countries], we’re set to join the Arctic Council [also as an observer].”

‘Huge potential’

Richmond believes the Commonwealth offers “huge potential” for Ireland. “There are possibilities when you look at economic and sporting factors, not to mention reconciliation. I’m under no illusion that joining the Commonwealth [alone] would change the mind of any unionist about the prospect of a united Ireland, but there are lots of things we’re going to have to do if we actually live in a truly inclusive, new united Ireland.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Green Party senator Vincent P Martin, who grew up near the Border in Co Monaghan. “I don’t have any personal desire or wish to join the Commonwealth,” he says, “but in the interests of a united Ireland, I would not only be open-minded, but enthusiastic about it if I felt it would help reconciliation. In that new Ireland, it’s something that would show the unionists that they belong.”

Martin was struck by a comment Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster made to RTÉ’s Tommie Gorman in an interview last month. “She said, and I quote, ‘There is a misunderstanding that I am, somehow, a misguided Irish person and actually all I have to do is realise that I’m Irish and not British at all. That’s a fundamental misunderstanding that republicans and nationalists have’. I was taken about by that, as I see her as someone who’s very British,” he says. “But that’s something we should recognise — that diversity — in a united Ireland. And rejoining the Commonwealth wouldn’t just be a symbolic gesture — it would be a very definite statement to people like Arlene Foster that they belong.

“We should fully explore the feasibility of it — I’m sure some won’t like it but an agreed Ireland, a united Ireland, would involve some compromise.”

For Ben Lowry, deputy editor of the News Letter, a strongly unionist newspaper, a decision of the Republic of Ireland to rejoin the Commonwealth would do little to sway staunch unionists to consider a united Ireland.

“Unionists don’t think about the Republic in the same way that most in Ireland don’t think about Northern Ireland,” he says. “But we have to be honest about Ireland’s history over the last 100 years and the anti-Britishness that’s been there. That anti-Britishness has really resurfaced post-Brexit. A lot of the concerns about Brexit are, of course, entirely legitimate but it’s just so shocking to read [Dublin-based media] and see the self-congratulatory-ness, the sneering at Britain, the sense of superiority. The whole thing, if done in reverse, would be seen to be a parody.”

Although Lowry says calls in the Republic to rejoin the Commonwealth come from an enlightened place, and he believes Richmond’s stance is sincere, any move will have little impact on disaffected unionists. “Who in the world who’s out protesting on the streets [in Belfast] is going to be paying attention to Neale Richmond’s doomed bid to rejoin the Commonwealth? I mean, it’s like throwing a tablespoon of water to quell a fire.”

What does membership of the Commonwealth mean to unionists in Northern Ireland? “I don’t think it’s something that’s greatly on people’s consciousness,” Lowry says. “I’m approaching 50 now and, for my generation, the Commonwealth doesn’t mean much. It’s likely to mean even less for younger generations.”

The Commonwealth of Nations, to give it its full title, comprises 54 countries, most of which are former territories of the British Empire. It dates to the early years of the 20th century with the decolonisation of what had been the largest empire on earth.

It was initially created as the British Commonwealth of Nations through the Balfour Declaration of 1926 and formalised under the statute of Westminster in 1931. Since 1949 — the year Ireland left the Commonwealth — each member state has been designated “free and equal”.

On the march: A British Commonwealth of Nations poster from the 1940s

On the march: A British Commonwealth of Nations poster from the 1940s

The head of the Commonwealth is Queen Elizabeth. Although the position is not hereditary, her son Prince Charles — first in line to the British throne — has been appointed as her designated successor.

The queen is head of state of 16 member states of the Commonwealth — known as Commonwealth realms — while 33 others are republics. Five members have their own monarchies.

Member states have no legal obligations to one another, but are connected through their use of the English language and — in many cases — historical ties. The Commonwealth Charter enshrines shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Unlike the EU, it is not a bloc with shared economic rules, although there is informal co-operation. Its website says: “Commonwealth experts help member countries improve their global trade competitiveness. Many Commonwealth countries only have a limited domestic market, so we focus on developing their export capabilities.”

For many, the most notable aspect of the union is the Commonwealth Games which are held every four years. The next is set to take place in Birmingham in July and August 2022.

Richmond says membership of the Commonwealth would likely be welcomed by several of our elite sportspeople, especially boxers and athletes in track and field. “You’ve had people like Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlon — who are from republican backgrounds — and, more importantly, Barry McGuigan, who had success at the Commonwealth Games.”

Top of the podium: Boxer Paddy Barnes with his gold medal for Northern Ireland at 2010 Commonwealth Games in India

Top of the podium: Boxer Paddy Barnes with his gold medal for Northern Ireland at 2010 Commonwealth Games in India

For several years, delegates working in Ulster Hockey sought to have a Northern Ireland team compete at the Commonwealth Games, but to no avail because Ireland fields hockey teams on an all-island basis.

It is thought that several members of the women’s Irish hockey team — who are set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer — would welcome the possibility of playing against the likes of England and Australia in the Birmingham games next year. Unless there is a change in the rules, however, that looks unlikely. By contrast, Northern Ireland fields teams at the Commonwealth Games in athletics, boxing and other sports.

1934 Games

The Irish Free State sent a team to just one tournament in 1934, when it was known as the British Empire Games. The country failed to win a single medal.

It was taoiseach John A Costello who took Ireland out of the Commonwealth. On a state visit to Canada in September 1948, he was asked by a reporter if Ireland was planning to leave the Commonwealth and announced publicly for the first time that his government was planning to repeal the External Relations Act of 1936 and declare Ireland a republic.

The news took several of Costello’s cabinet colleagues as well as the British government by surprise.

It has sometimes been suggested that Costello made the decision in a fit of pique, having been offended by the replica of the ‘Roaring Meg’ cannon used in the Siege of Derry being placed on his table at the Canadian state dinner. Most historians now believe that, although this reportedly annoyed him, it was not the catalyst for the taoiseach’s action.

Ciara Meehan, co-author with Stephen Collins of Saving the State: Fine Gael from Collins to Varadkar, says the decision to leave the Commonwealth came suddenly.

Author Ciara Meehan

Author Ciara Meehan

“When de Valera was writing his new constitution in 1937,” she says, “he could have taken that opportunity to sever the link entirely, but he resurrected what was called his Document Number Two, which was his equivalent to the Treaty of 1921, and that allowed for Ireland to retain certain links to Britain, while at the same time making Ireland a republic in everything but name.

“So when John A Costello did it in 1948, it came as a shock to many in his party. If you look at the election that happened just before his announcement, Fine Gael candidates and canvassers — especially in Dublin — had been saying, ‘We are the party of the Commonwealth — we’re very much supporters of that connection’ — so it’s understandable why it was sometimes seen as a knee-jerk reaction.”

Brian Hanley, assistant professor of 20th Century Irish History at Trinity College Dublin, says it has tended to be Fine Gael politicians, who have called for Ireland to at least consider rejoining.

“Garret FitzGerald had said they were taken by surprise [in 1948] and he was someone who occasionally talked about the Commonwealth, as did John Bruton, who comes from the Home Rule tradition,” he says.

“But it was even a minority within Fine Gael. The broader trend of the party was to say that they wanted full independence. The treaty was a stepping stone and that we’d eventually get to the point where we would cut all ties with the empire.”

Historian Mel Farrell is the author of Party Politics in a New Democracy. “When we think about he Commonwealth today,” he says, “we think about historical symbols and the trappings of imperialism and the British connection but you have to remember that, historically, there was an economic relationship at play.

“At the time it would have felt like a world body [of nations] in its own time and that would have been seen to have been quite useful for a new, fledgling state.

“Michael Collins, during the treaty debates, had talked about the parity of esteem with Canada and the Commonwealth relationship of being a guarantor of the new state’s independence. Rather than being an isolated new state with a powerful neighbour, the very fact of its involvement in the Commonwealth would guarantee that it would be independent to a certain extent.”

Leo Varadkar — Collins’ modern day equivalent in the party that would become Fine Gael — has repeatedly said that rejoining the Commonwealth simply isn’t on the agenda.

For Richmond, his stance can sometimes feel like a lonely one — despite similar sentiments shared by his party colleague Frank Feighan. “No, there isn’t enthusiasm within my party for talking about it,” he says. “Often, the first people to criticise myself or Frankie for talking about it are other Fine Gael TDs and senators.”