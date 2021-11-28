Big Phil the perfect wartime consigliere for Leo’s battle with Sinn Féin

If Leo Varadkar is serious about remaining as taoiseach after the next general election, he might want to go back to the future and call Phil Hogan. Yes, that Phil Hogan. Big Phil may be a blast from the past, and not entirely free of baggage, but right now he is exactly what Fine Gael needs to fight the next general election.

The conversation between the two will inevitably be difficult. It would be surprising if Hogan isn’t still sore with the Fine Gael leader over the circumstances of his departure as EU commissioner in the wake of Golfgate.

After his resignation Hogan pointed the finger at Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, saying he had “no option” but to resign following their “full-scale attack”.

Time has hardly healed all his wounds and given his personality he would hardly be shy about speaking his mind to Varadkar, if the Tánaiste does pick up the phone.

But that’s still what Varadkar should do. Because going into battle against the formidable and hugely resourced Sinn Féin electoral machine, he needs a wartime consigliere. Hogan is best qualified for that role.

That’s no reflection on those in FG head office. Varadkar’s former adviser John Carroll took over as party general secretary last year and is viewed as clever and extremely capable. But Hogan has too much nous and experience in fighting elections not to want him there in the trenches too.

Hogan was director of elections back in 2011 when Fine Gael came within a whisker of winning an overall majority, securing its best ever seat tally (76). Fianna Fáil’s meltdown undoubtedly helped, but Hogan’s request to “decent Fianna Fáil people” to lend their votes to FG to give strong and stable government was a masterstroke.

The Kilkenny man is not everyone’s cup of tea. He was something of a lightning rod for controversy as environment minister, prior to becoming EU commissioner. Returning to a role, even behind the scenes, would be controversial, but most people have long ago moved on from Golfgate. Any hullabaloo would be largely on social media and likely short-lived.

It’s worth the risk. As a ground war, political strategist, Hogan has no peers in FG. He has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the country and the lay of the land in every village, town and constituency. He knows how to run an election campaign and is particularly strong at micromanaging the finer details of dealing with incumbent TDs and balancing constituency tickets.

His political instincts are not infallible — whose are? — but he is pragmatic and unencumbered by ideology, with highly tuned antennae for what matters to ordinary voters, particularly outside Dublin. That would help balance the more metropolitan tinge to Varadkar and those around him, which is crucial in constituencies that FG needs to win back or hold such as Waterford, Tipperary, Cork South West and Donegal. Hogan, if directing operations, would ensure FG’s message at the door is clear and concise.

Something of a political bruiser, he will have no fears about going toe to toe with Sinn Féin. While that party is dominant in the opinion polls, there are weaknesses to exploit. Mary Lou McDonald is a formidable and impressive political operator, but she is not a strategist in the mould of Gerry Adams.

And, targeting up to 60 seats, SF will for the first time have to deal with multiple candidates across all constituencies and the tensions and in-fighting that inevitably brings.

While it has huge financial muscle and enormous manpower, Sinn Féin is also still on a learning curve when it comes to fighting elections as a major force in the south. Hogan is canny enough to help FG target those weaknesses.

He exudes confidence (even if it’s sometimes misplaced) and would inject drive, energy and momentum into a party that currently seems somewhat listless.

Obviously Hogan’s return would only be one piece in a large jigsaw. There will be so many other factors at play for Fine Gael in the next election and so much will depend on Leo Varadkar.

But, given the size of the challenge it faces after three terms in office, the party will need to get everything right in its campaign — a good ground war, a good strong message, and good candidate selection.

Love him or hate him, Hogan is the best person in Fine Gael to deliver that. Better Call Phil, Leo.

Shane Coleman presents ‘Newstalk Breakfast’, weekdays at 7am