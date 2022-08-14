| 15.2°C Dublin

Being hopelessly devoted to TikTok far worse than ‘Grease’

Sarah Caden

Sandy (Olivia Newton-John' and Danny (John Travolta) in 'Grease' Expand

Sandy (Olivia Newton-John' and Danny (John Travolta) in 'Grease'

It was almost exactly this time of year, late summer, 44 years ago, that Summer Nights was released as a single and then spent seven weeks at No1 in the UK. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John sang us out of the long school summer break and in to sensible September, with a song composed of mismatched versions of their Grease characters’ holiday romance.

Danny and Sandy’s respective school mates implored the pair to tell them more, and Danny and Sandy played to their audiences.

