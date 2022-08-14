Being hopelessly devoted to TikTok far worse than ‘Grease’

It was almost exactly this time of year, late summer, 44 years ago, that Summer Nights was released as a single and then spent seven weeks at No1 in the UK. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John sang us out of the long school summer break and in to sensible September, with a song composed of mismatched versions of their Grease characters’ holiday romance.

Danny and Sandy’s respective school mates implored the pair to tell them more, and Danny and Sandy played to their audiences.

His dopey mates wanted to know did he ‘get very far’, while hers, in turn wanted to know if he had a car — the car, this suggested, might entice a girl to go further.

It was a long way from consent classes or on-set intimacy coaches, but if we’d had the eye-rolling emoji in 1978, it would have been well used. The song was nonsense, the film was nonsense, and both required massive manoeuvres in suspension of disbelief, but we enjoyed them nonetheless.

At six years of age in 1978, I didn’t understand exactly why the lads asked Danny if Sandy ‘put up a fight’, or what Rizzo’s pregnancy-scare solo number was actually about, but I got, at some fundamental level, that Sandy’s ultimate transformation into leather-pants temptress was hilarious and daft beyond words.

Sure, Grease wouldn’t get made now, and the rapey content definitely merits recognition, but the mistake made in some retrospective viewings of the film is the assumption that anyone took it seriously at the time, or ascribed to its values.

Grease was nonsense, from the casting of grown adults as teenagers — Travolta was 23, Newton-John, who died last week, was 29, and Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo, was a bold 33 — to the ludicrous arc of the central love story.

It was filmed in the late 1970s, but set in the 1950s, the sexual mores were all over the place and far more permissive than in 1978 Ireland, but even at that, they were played for ridicule.

Last week, after Olivia Newton-John’s death at 73 from the breast cancer she had suffered on and off for 30 years, the picking apart of Grease arose again. It has arisen regularly over the years, partly because it’s easy pickings, but the Australian star’s death caused some to look again at just why that film launched her into a position of such enduring affection.

For the most part, examinations of Grease fail to spot that it was intentionally ridiculous. Of course it’s not right that boys think they have to aggressively sexually pursue passive females who have no sexual desire, or that girls like Sandy think they have to bury their real selves in red lipstick and tight leather to keep their man, but the error in a lot of the tut-tutting of the modern dissection of Grease is that it fails to get that audiences knew this at the time.

People weren’t stupid in 1978 and while we are better versed now in issues of agency and consent, female sexuality and male toxicity, take one look at TikTok and the content being churned out there by young girls and suddenly Grease seems in the ha’penny place.

By young girls, we’re talking from eight or nine years of age upwards. Many of them are likely as clueless as my six-year-old self watching Grease in 1978, not actually informed about sex or sexuality but on some level aware of the rights and wrongs.

Give TikTok 10 minutes and the repetitive quality of young girls’ clips is unsettling at best. Even the basic posing is bothersome — upper body forward, lower body back, thus creating the illusion of a bust where none may exist, a small waist and Kim K curves — along with the flicking of hair forward and back over shoulders, miming to the music, affecting pouts and gazes from under lashes. A lollipop is a regular prop, stuck in the mouths of kids who’ve never heard of Lolita.

What will we say in the future about allowing our daughters and nieces and granddaughters to film themselves thus, often away from adult eyes, in their bedrooms, on their socials, unchecked by adults?

This, surely, is far more toxic than a played-for-laughs musical drama made almost 50 years ago and still knocking around almost solely on the strength of its extremely catchy songs.

At least when watching a film there is a sense of distance from the content, an objectivity, an ability to process the values and either accept or reject them without emotion.

Now, our children — as the subjects of their own content, caught up in a cocktail of their immaturity and their desire to fit in and be liked and get likes — have no ability to assess what they are doing.

Danny and Sandy misreading each other’s desires and cues at the drive-in is a far safer couple of hours of viewing, in reality, than kids watching their peers endlessly assuming poses that, were they to appear in Grease, would be slammed as pandering to the male gaze.

When Summer Nights was finally toppled from the No1 spot by the Boomtown Rats’ Rat Trap, Bob Geldof tore up a picture of Travolta and Newton-John on Top of the Pops.

He was an appropriately angry young man, irritated by that silly song enjoying such success.

He was cheered for it, with laughter a side show to the righteous indignation. Because we knew Grease was all wrong, even then, but it was saved by the ability to mock itself and thus maintained its place, and Newton-John’s place, in our hearts.