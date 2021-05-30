| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Behind my acts of charity, I’m actually trying to buy off the universe and dodge a deserved smiting by the gods

Sophie White

Sophie White Expand

Close

Sophie White

Sophie White

Sophie White

The trouble began, as it so often does, with me leaving the house. Why do I do it? I have proven time and again that I am not fit for human consumption. I persevere with the outside world because I have to — in this instance I needed to drop my son to childcare. A simple act, one would think. And yet it soured rapidly and ended up costing me 50 quid.

You see, being outside means coming in contact with other people. In this case, two other people who were making an enormous and pointed show of going around my friend and me as we strolled, beaming with the joy of two women who’d just offloaded their kids.

I recognise that many individuals would suppress their irritation with the people making a big palaver out of just getting by us (and not giving us much room as they did so). And sometimes I am capable of this brand of restraint. But not on this morning, I’m afraid.

Most Watched

Privacy