Behind my acts of charity, I’m actually trying to buy off the universe and dodge a deserved smiting by the gods

The trouble began, as it so often does, with me leaving the house. Why do I do it? I have proven time and again that I am not fit for human consumption. I persevere with the outside world because I have to — in this instance I needed to drop my son to childcare. A simple act, one would think. And yet it soured rapidly and ended up costing me 50 quid.

You see, being outside means coming in contact with other people. In this case, two other people who were making an enormous and pointed show of going around my friend and me as we strolled, beaming with the joy of two women who’d just offloaded their kids.

I recognise that many individuals would suppress their irritation with the people making a big palaver out of just getting by us (and not giving us much room as they did so). And sometimes I am capable of this brand of restraint. But not on this morning, I’m afraid.

“Oh my god, can you maybe give us some space here!” I may have even said; FFS, I can’t quite remember. But know this: it was not good.

The couple were well able for me and immediately started grousing about how we were the ones taking up the path, wheeling our bikes and walking two abreast. They were, of course, entirely correct. And because they were so resoundingly right, I did the only thing I could in the circumstances: I apologised profusely. LOL. No, I did not. For some batshit reason, I retaliated aggressively. “God, it’s easier for ye to go around us,” I shouted, doubling down on my own wrongness. So often, that is my way, I’m afraid.

When I am wrong, I lean into being wrong, rather than admit any culpability. Even though it’s ridiculous, on some level, I enjoy it. It’s a little workout for my rage muscle, and makes a mundane activity such as crèche drop-off that little bit more spicy. Yes, antagonistic interactions with strangers is the spice of life.

The problem with this toxic behaviour is the inevitable repercussions. As you can well imagine, these things can escalate. It’s probably unsurprising that I have burned many a professional bridge.

One such inferno was sparked with a particularly memorable email sign-off: ‘I realise that all of the above is deeply unprofessional but TBH IDGAF.’ Ooof. I can’t be taken anywhere.

As this particular interaction in the street ended with nothing more than irate gesticulating (and a spring in my step) — it was one of my less serious interchanges. However, I did detect an awkward atmosphere mushrooming between my friend and me.

She knows me well — but maybe not ‘watching me shout at strangers when I am clearly in the wrong’ well. It’s tricky when friends witness my random acts of lashing out. Seeing this new side of me probably requires a reshuffle of the friend filing system in their heads — moving me from the Normal Person folder to the Volatile Person folder.

Apart from additional administrative labour for my pals, my public strops also incur hidden charges for me. In the wake of these run-ins, I must immediately donate money to charity. The sum depends on the scale of the lunacy. Outlays have, on occasion, drifted up into three figures.

There was a particularly ugly incident with my local shop. They were unhappy about where I was parking my bike. They stuck a sign saying so on the child seat of the bike, which left a sticky residue when I tried to remove it. We all know the scourge of a sticky residue. It’s a plague on any new glassware purchase.

Anyway, I completely alienated the lovely women in the shop — a shop I heavily rely on for essentials and

late-night Magnum purchases. I burst in, ranting about sticky residues. Plus, I’m sure I don’t need to tell you this, but… my bike was parked in an obnoxious,

path-blocking manner. Of course it was. Hence my incredibly charitable donation.

You see, as much as I have a hair-trigger when it comes to outbursts, I also suffer from instant remorse. I recognise that the remorse is not sincere, as such. It stems more from a fear of karmic retribution than any real repentance. With my apparent charity, I am actually trying to buy off the universe and dodge any (extremely deserved) smiting by the gods. This insincere act of contrition is of course yet more toxic and selfish generating the need for more donations. And so on and so on.