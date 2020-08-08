'Arabian Nights': Justin Trudeau got into trouble after pictures emerged of him in blackface at a party in 2001

It's a rare day in Ireland when everyone can agree on something. With John Hume's passing this week, it seemed we had found one of those days.

The former SDLP leader's death seemed to induce a flashback for those of us who could remember the grim days of the Troubles.

For the first time in years, I recalled countless TV programmes on the BBC and UTV being interrupted by the announcement that authorities "are looking to contact the keyholders" and would then give an address or location.

Even as a child, I understood what that meant - another day, another bomb. When the news came on later, you'd find out if anyone was killed.

Expand Close 'Arabian Nights': Justin Trudeau got into trouble after pictures emerged of him in blackface at a party in 2001 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Arabian Nights': Justin Trudeau got into trouble after pictures emerged of him in blackface at a party in 2001

There's been a lot of talk about the so-called 'new normal' that we're all facing, but the 'old normal' was awful.

Down here, many of us grew up shrugging our shoulders at the latest act of senseless violence and that sense of ennui was only ever rattled by sickening atrocities such as Omagh.

Nobody did more to stop the craziness than Hume. So, while most normal people were celebrating the man's life and remembering his incredible achievements, others decided to do the kind of thing they do best - use his death as an excuse to attack anyone who was sceptical of Hume's efforts all those years ago.

What a lot of these people who have been scouring the archives looking for incriminating material don't realise is that things were very different back then.

The decision to bring the IRA in from the cold was a hugely controversial one - and remains so to this day. There are still people who think the Good Friday Agreement gave the Provos an easy ride. Whether you agree or not, it's a perfectly legitimate point of view and one which is held by many of those who actually live in the North.

But such subtleties are beyond our self-appointed Stasi, who have been busy reposting articles from as far back as 1997 and attacking journalists who were critical of Hume, such as Eilis O'Hanlon, Ruth Dudley Edwards and, of course, Eamon Dunphy.

The difference between those three journalists and the online mob - many of whom weren't even born when these columns were written - is that O'Hanlon, Dudley Edwards and Dunphy are people of courage and distinction while they are just swimming in the toxic waters of social media.

Welcome to a relatively new but fast-growing trend: offence archaeology.

Because everything we do now seems to be logged on some online file, nothing we have ever said publicly will ever be forgotten. All it takes is one crank to do a deep dive into your previous utterances and before you know it, you've got a scandal on your hands.

It happened to Toby Young last year when he was sacked from a government job in the UK because of jokes he had made on Twitter up to 10 years earlier.

It must be great to have so much time on your hands that you can waste your day scouring through decade-old tweets to find something to offend you, but that seems to be the world in which we now live.

It's a classic example of people imposing the standards of today on things that were said in the past. It also shows a complete disregard, if not actual contempt, for context and a bit of historical understanding.

I've had it myself. In fact, I've often been accused of saying something I didn't say and then I think... did I? After all, it's hard to remember what you said last week, let alone last year or a decade ago. But that means nought to the jackals - when they want their pound of flesh, they will go to any lengths to get satisfaction.

This rather sinister trend isn't merely limited to journalists or people in the public eye. Last year, the London School of Economics conducted a survey which was rather illuminating. According to the LSE, a growing number of third-level students are ditching their social media accounts because they're afraid of something stupid they said coming back to haunt them when they enter the workplace.

What sort of life is that? Is it fair that everyone has to live in a state of constant paranoia because some harmless gag, that they've most likely forgotten, might be thrown back at them?

Let's put it this way, anyone who has ever gone to a fancy dress party better start scrubbing those old pictures from existence - just ask Justin Trudeau, who lost all his woke credentials last year when pictures of him at an Arabian Nights-themed fancy dress party emerged. He was accused of "wearing brown face" and was forced into a grovelling - although extremely amusing - apology.

What was the Canadian Prime Minister thinking? After all, in the current climate, any suggestions of racism or cultural appropriation are a career-killer.

Well, the fact is that the pictures were taken in 2001 when he was merely a teacher. That didn't stop the mob - a mob that he was keen to encourage when it suited him - turning on their former idol.

The American writer Greg Gutfeld has a theory that democracy is going to be in serious trouble in the next few years. Not because of Trump or any demagogue, but because by that stage every potential candidate will have done or said something stupid on social media or even, as is becoming increasingly common, in their high-school yearbook. Who would enter politics if you know that something you said 20 years ago will be used as a stick to beat you with?

So to all those who have been gleefully scrolling through articles written more than 25 years ago - do you still stand over everything you said in 1997?

Indo Review