Basic B*tch: The video chat

Roz Purcell Expand

Close

Roz Purcell

Roz Purcell

Roz Purcell

Ciara O'Connor

Try to look at the person you're talking to. That means, if at all possible, don't spend the entire conversation gazing into your own tiny eyes in the little rectangle in the corner of your screen. It's difficult; no one's saying it isn't difficult. It's like talking to someone with reflective sunglasses, but constantly. Video chat is making us all realise we're a little bit obsessed with ourselves.

It's the existential crisis that 'rona has thrown us all into; now we're at home with nothing to do other than really think about what we've done: "Is this who I am?" we think, standing in the middle of our living rooms. "Is this the stuff of a life well lived?" we ask, surveying the kitchen counter tops. "Would the world miss me if I just stayed inside like this, forever?"

We look at the little image of ourselves onscreen, dwarfed by that of the person we're talking to, the length and breadth of the monitor, and yet so easy to ignore. "Is that who I am? Is that what people see when they see me?"