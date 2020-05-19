| 11.5°C Dublin

Basic B*tch: Pleasure of a re-read

I don't like change and I'm not fond of surprises: at the moment, I'm incapable of anything other than re-reading. Things feel risky enough, without throwing new literature into the mix. It's too disorienting. I like books better after I've read them.

I have a strange relationship with re-reading, in that I forget basically everything I've read almost immediately. Growing up with Harry Potter was a scourge: I'd have to speed-read every book in the series before a new one came out in the summer. Today, Potter references sail over my head regularly, casting doubt on my status as a woman of letters.

There's a silver lining: re-reading, I experience the page-turning thrill with no dread of disappointment. I enjoy suspense that I've no right to.