| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Basic B*tch: Moustache man

Joe Exotic Expand

Close

Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic

Ciara O'Connor

You might know him: The baby-faced 30-something man who was supposed to be getting married this spring, who is now instead growing a wispy porn 'tache at home. He knows it's terrible but there's something gratifying about its repulsiveness, the quiet taboo sitting right there (almost imperceptibly) on his face: 'I am a man who can't grow a proper moustache. I am a man who has always had to shave my meagre efforts, for fear of social recrimination.'

Or maybe you are him. Are you him? I have questions, friend. You're safe here; I'm sure sometimes it feels like you're the only person in the world without facial hair.

During 2014's 'Lumbersexual' mania (a shameful stain on modern history) did you become tempted by Men's Rights activism, or do you know that shaving-shaming is the same patriarchy that oppresses women?