Bascic B*tch: Your translation guide for Covid-19 conversations

* "Enjoy your holiday!" - I hope you choke on a pina colada.

* "Did you do anything nice for it?" - How far, and to what extent, did you break regulations? I need to know what we can get away with for Paul's birthday.

* "I think it's all been blown completely out of proportion" - I've reached capacity. I can't take in any more bad news but I don't know how to communicate this grief and sadness without compromising something fundamental about myself.

* "Hmmm, I don't think that's quite right" - OK, boomer.

* *A muffled choking cough* - my drink went down the wrong way. I don't have corona. I swear to God. Don't look at me. Don't look at me.

* "Clodagh's wedding was just sooo gorgeous. So lovely and, like, intimate? You were missed" - I am Clodagh's top-tier friend and you were struck off in the first round of guest cuts.

* "Yeah, it looks like you've been having a great time" - I have had to mute you across all social media platforms.

* "Sorry, I'm still being very careful!" - Lockdown was the best thing that's ever happened to me and I'm trying to make this blissful seclusion last for as long as I can.

* "Sorry, I'm still being careful!" - I'm not sorry and I think you're a d**k.

* "Sorry, I'm still being careful!" - I literally have an autoimmune disease.

* "Oh, it was only us and my sister; Ava called in for a drink but didn't stay long" - Everyone ended up back at the house, it was carnage and sometimes since, I've felt so guilty I could puke. I half want someone to find out and fight me, just so it will be over.

* "Ah, I missed this" - I love you.

* "I'm sure we'll be able to see each other soon" - I don't know when we'll meet again; I love you.

So Over: Statement earrings

A daily delight last year, now sadly relegated to special occasions only due to being bloody impossible to navigate when we're also wearing a mask. For autumn/winter 2020, it's back to the trusty gold studs we got for our Confirmation.