Arise and follow Donnelly – but taekwondo knockout on FG posh boys cannot mask Fianna Fáil’s power spiral  

Loyalty to Leo’s luvvies is killing hope he’d make

Stephen Donnelly

Stephen Donnelly

Stephen Donnelly

Fionnán Sheahan

SUDDENLY all the excuses fell away. You couldn’t quarantine lots of Irish people coming home. You couldn’t quarantine EU citizens. You couldn’t quarantine Erasmus students. You couldn’t charge EU and Irish citizens. You couldn’t quarantine businesspeople as the economy would grind to a halt. You couldn’t extend the quarantine system beyond a few obscure countries from where there were no direct flights. You wouldn’t have enough hotel rooms to quarantine large numbers. 

Last night, Cabinet ministers held an emergency meeting to decide what EU countries to add to the mandatory hotel quarantine list. The urgency comes as the rise in variants on the continent continues unabated. The increasingly bizarre excuses from the Department of Foreign Affairs ebbed away as fast as they sprung up.

