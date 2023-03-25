Are you hoping for class warfare, where the squeezed middle is expected to give away its right to hold property?

To extend the eviction ban or not — that was the question being hotly debated recently. (The ban’s planned expiry date is March 31). The ideal(istic) solution being to never evict anyone and have secure, permanent tenancies with affordable rents. But it’s also simplistic, because landlords aren’t indentured to prop up the State’s delivery of social housing with their private property.

Landlords aren’t obliged to provide housing. They rent out property to get a return on their investment. Or a pension, if they’re ‘mom and pop’ investors. If that return falls too low or managing their investment becomes too onerous, they walk. And when they do, rental supply shrinks.

And god, we appear to hate them for it. People Before Profit TD Mick Barry advised renters to resist evictions and fight to stay on site. It seems to me that the far left views housing as a form of class warfare, where those of the landlord ‘class’ are to be vilified simply for owning a property and renters should have the right to stay in that property, irrespective of whether they pay rent, engage in anti-social behaviour, or the landlord needs to move into it.

The media and many politicians use a certain rhetoric when discussing housing. Large-scale landlords, the kind we claimed we wanted before they arrived, are referred to as vultures and cuckoos. Landlords in general are spoken of as if they were the aristocracy in pre-Revolutionary France, abusing the peasants. It’s the appropriation of oppression. In Ireland, the majority of us are middle class-ish. Landlords are generally ordinary people like butchers and publicans.

They worked hard to buy often one property to give them a bit of security in their old age. Many got caught in the crash with negative equity and became trapped as landlords because they couldn’t sell. They share the same burdens, like mortgages and cost-of-living hikes, as the rest of us.

But within the far left — which is never dissected or seen as a societal threat in the way the far right is, despite them having an equally scant regard for democracy — there are many who believe people should be allowed to break the rule of law, seize property and claim it as their own, in flagrant disregard for other people’s assets, values or constitutional rights.

So ask yourself, are you too hoping for class warfare? Where the squeezed middle is expected to give away its right to hold property, in the pursuit of a socialist utopia? Or do we need some balance? If we can’t indenture landlords in the punitive manner some would like, then we need to work with them to encourage them to continue to offer property to rent.

I know ordinary people who have a rental property they’ve left vacant rather than renting it, because they fear there’s a bias against landlords. They aren’t vultures; they’re your newsagent, your plumber or your kid’s teacher.

The faux narrative adopted by populists is of an Ireland peopled by the oppressed, preyed upon by the elite. This is not a reflection of fact. There are many more in the middle than on either end of the scale. Demonising landlords has done little except drive them out of the market. But who cares about that when there’s so much right-on political capital to be made by the appealing ‘landlords, bad; tenants, good’ schtick?

A second opinion

How are you feeling today? A bit rough? Maybe that’s because the clocks went forward in the early hours due to daylight savings time (DST), or as I view the spring bit of that arrangement, daylight robbery! Yes, I know the evenings will get brighter, which I like as much as the next person, but it’s the stealing of an hour of sleep that this insomniac, who already has to get up at the crack of dawn, objects to!

For most of this week, if not longer, this act of barbarism will mess with our body clock and thereby our health, causing us to get more heart attacks, feel generally exhausted, accident prone, and even depressed! Plus there are some economics stats showing that the reduced productivity this week due to national fatigue will cost us squillons.

Why can’t we just stay on the same time all year round, I hear the sensible among you cry, especially when, in 2019, the European Parliament voted in favour of DST ending? Apparently it’s something to do with Brexit. Isn’t everything? Well, it isn’t worth it.

And don’t even get me started on enduring another six months’ stint of my car clock being an hour slow.