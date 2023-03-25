| 7°C Dublin

Are you hoping for class warfare, where the squeezed middle is expected to give away its right to hold property?

Ciara Kelly

"To extend the eviction ban or not — that was the question being hotly debated recently."

To extend the eviction ban or not — that was the question being hotly debated recently. (The ban’s planned expiry date is March 31). The ideal(istic) solution being to never evict anyone and have secure, permanent tenancies with affordable rents. But it’s also simplistic, because landlords aren’t indentured to prop up the State’s delivery of social housing with their private property.

Landlords aren’t obliged to provide housing. They rent out property to get a return on their investment. Or a pension, if they’re ‘mom and pop’ investors. If that return falls too low or managing their investment becomes too onerous, they walk. And when they do, rental supply shrinks.

