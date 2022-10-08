Anxiety is ubiquitous in today’s world. Are we recognising it more — or do we just like having a disorder?

A health panel in the US, the US Preventive Services Task Force, recently recommended that all adults under the age of 65 be screened for anxiety . It’s being described as a ‘global plague’ by medics, and the stats are pretty stark.

UK figures suggest generalised anxiety disorder almost quadrupled in young women in the decade between 2008 and 2018, climbing from 8pc to 30pc in this population group. There were also huge increases in anxiety in the rest of adults too.

If anxiety is so ubiquitous, is it actually a normal part of the human condition? Are we, in fact, pathologising life?

A good definition of anxiety is an intolerance of uncertainty. It presents as a range of symptoms, including constant worrying, sleeplessness, irritability, propensity to panic and general unease. There appears to be common acceptance that anxiety levels have never been higher.

It’s true that there has just been a pandemic; massive cost-of-living woes; a war in Ukraine and the climate crisis. However, is that worse than the near-constant wars, oppression, famines and starvation that our ancestors lived through? Or, on a domestic level, could now be more stressful than our grandmothers’ era, where losing your child was commonplace? In the 1960s, women were put on benzodiazepines so often for ‘their nerves’ that they were referred to as ‘Mother’s little helpers’. So, I’m not convinced that anxiety is a modern phenomenon.

Are we perhaps just recognising it more? Or could it even be that there’s currency now in having ‘a disorder’? That our well-intended attempts to normalise and destigmatise mental-health issues have created what we call in medicine ‘secondary gain’? Is the praise and support that’s generated by going public about anxiety fuelling a fire?

Or is it the prevailing societal narrative pushed by mainstream and social media where everything is catastrophised? So, we lurch from a health crisis to a housing crisis, the cost-of-living crisis to the climate crisis. Are we actually talking ourselves into a state of anxiety?

The truth is we’ve never lived as long or with as much security, comfort and personal freedoms at any other time in history. Maybe we don’t know how to deal with that. In this hygenic, modern world, our underchallenged immune systems have excess capacity, so they overreact to minor triggers, which results in diseases such as asthma. Are our underchallenged nervous systems now being triggered by trivia because the kinds of hardships we faced in the past are now, in the main, sorted?

Culture wars have replaced actual wars. We now have health and housing ‘crises’, despite the fact that in the past we lived in tenements and our hospitals were places you basically went to die.

I’m asking questions, not providing answers, but there’s something off in us feeling wretched when the fact is most people’s lives have never been better. If our anxiety is truly sky-high, despite our relative comfort and security, then our perception about how life should be is skewed in a way that’s upsetting. Or perhaps, on some level, we now like the idea of having something wrong with us.

A second opinion

I know the term ‘toxic masculinity’ is bandied about like snuff at a wake, but the latest example of it being cited is now bordering on the ludicrous. Peta, the animal-rights group, has said that meat-eating is a sign of toxic masculinity and that to combat it, women should go on a sex strike from meat-eating men in order to save the planet.

As someone highly carnivorous, I completely reject the notion that meat-eating is a male, or indeed, a toxic trait. Women, as they age, have huge protein requirements that are challenging to meet without meat. It’s food — food isn’t gendered.

It also isn’t women’s responsibility to be the planet’s school prefect, keeping the ‘boys will be boys’ in check. Men should want to save the planet for the planet’s sake and no other reason.

And, equally, there’s something weird about the idea that women should use sex as a bargaining chip — aside from it being transactional and creepy, it overlooks the fact that females like sex too.

You’d think keen observers of the animal kingdom might know that.