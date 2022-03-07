| 4.6°C Dublin

Zelensky is winning the information war for now – but that could lead to false sense of optimism about longer term

Ahmed Aboudouh

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is running a skilful messaging campaign. Photo: AP Expand

Close

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukrainians and their western allies have given a masterclass on how to shape information warfare. But this charm offensive could cloud what is actually happening on the frontline.

Ukraine’s information strategy shows they, and their western allies, have learned a lesson or two about Russia’s deft use of misinformation and how to defuse it.

