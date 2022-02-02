With its decision on Leaving Cert 2022, Government kicks the can of grade inflation further down the road

Until the exams are over and the CAO offers out, nobody can say Leaving Cert 2022 is done and dusted.

Yesterday’s Government decision draws a line of sorts under the controversy over this year’s Leaving Cert. But it has kicked a can down the road – how to deal with Covid-era grade inflation for the class of 2023 and those who come thereafter.

Will the record grades of recent years end up as a Covid aberration, with a return of normal patterns from 2023? How will it be possible to wean students off them if they can argue that doing so puts them at a disadvantage?

Yesterday, the Government agreed there was to be no return to the hybrid of exams and accredited grades of 2021, for which many students were hoping.

It will be exams only but with the sweetener of extra choice on papers, fewer questions to answer and an approach to marking to ensure that overall results are no lower than last year.

It should put to bed concerns about 2022 results being a poor relation to last year’s bumper grades. It should ensure that this year’s school-leavers are not at a disadvantage to anyone from the class of 2021 applying for a college place.

There may be quite a few from the class of 2021 among this year’s CAO applications because one of the effects of last year’s record points levels was the number of courses requiring maximum or near-maximum points.

While extra college places were opened, many of the highest achievers did not get their desired place.

This year will make for three unusual Leaving Certs in a row, and the CAO points have risen dramatically over the first two. The higher-education sector describes the situation as unsustainable.

When teachers were called on to provide estimated marks for their students for the calculated grades that replaced exams in 2020, and for accredited grades in the 2021 hybrid model, they showed a lot of goodwill.

It led to an average increase of 60 CAO points for each student in the class of 2021, over and above what they would have achieved in 2019, which was the last year of a traditional Leaving Cert.

One of the challenges this year is not to allow for an unfettered rise in grades for a third successive Leaving Cert.

There may be some, but it will be within the control of the State Examinations Commission (SEC) and not driven by generous teachers.

The overall set of results will be no lower than what was achieved last year. So grade inflation stays at that level at least for 2022. It may go higher, but not lower.

As in 2021, the marking of papers this year will not be constrained by comparison with previous Leaving Cert performance, a measure traditionally used to ensure broad stability between results of different years.

If that doesn’t happen, there are adjustments that the SEC can make after the marking to ensure the overall results are at least on a par with 2021.

If, after the marking, the overall performance is looking better than 2022, no action will be taken to rein in the results. That is why the minister is saying results overall will be no lower than 2021.

But what happens next? Where will the can that has been kicked down the road land?

Current fifth years are letting it be known in schools that they will be looking for similar concessions as those secured by the class of 2022.

One way or another, authorities will have to come up with a solution to the grade inflation of 2020, 2021 and now 2022.

If the decision has been taken not to push the class of 2022 off the cliff edge of grade inflation in one fell swoop, would it be fair to do so to the class of 2023?

In the UK, they are looking at something called a glide phase. The rest of the EU and the UK are back to normal assessment arrangements this year, and the UK plans to lower student expectations gradually, with a little drop in overall grades this year and a return to pre-Covid grades levels next year.

That’s a two-year glide. It could still be an uncomfortable landing.

Leaving Cert reform is coming, but will it come soon enough to help sort this out?