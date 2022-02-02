| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

With its decision on Leaving Cert 2022, Government kicks the can of grade inflation further down the road

Katherine Donnelly

The traditional, exams-only Leaving Cert will take place this year. File photo Expand

Close

The traditional, exams-only Leaving Cert will take place this year. File photo

The traditional, exams-only Leaving Cert will take place this year. File photo

The traditional, exams-only Leaving Cert will take place this year. File photo

Until the exams are over and the CAO offers out, nobody can say Leaving Cert 2022 is done and dusted.

Yesterday’s Government decision draws a line of sorts under the controversy over this year’s Leaving Cert. But it has kicked a can down the road – how to deal with Covid-era grade inflation for the class of 2023 and those who come thereafter.

More On Leaving Certificate (Ireland)

Most Watched

Privacy