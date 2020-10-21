| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why is our contact-tracing system failing?

Senan Molony

Asking people with Covid to trace their own contacts could actually prove more efficient

Defence Forces Cadet John Higgins working at the contact-tracing call-centre in the O'Brien Science Centre in UCD back in March. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Defence Forces Cadet John Higgins working at the contact-tracing call-centre in the O'Brien Science Centre in UCD back in March. Photo: Frank McGrath

Defence Forces Cadet John Higgins working at the contact-tracing call-centre in the O'Brien Science Centre in UCD back in March. Photo: Frank McGrath

Defence Forces Cadet John Higgins working at the contact-tracing call-centre in the O'Brien Science Centre in UCD back in March. Photo: Frank McGrath

Contract tracing is a mess, and the powers that be have known about it for months.

Individual calls are taking three and four times as long as they should, because the traced are arguing the toss with their HSE trackers.

And it’s all down to patient privacy and GDPR, that unparalleled refuge of the jobsworth and busybody.