We should never forget risks health care workers took during first panic-stricken months of pandemic

Eilish O'Regan

The rounds of applause for healthcare workers caring for the sickest Covid-19 patients from a grateful nation have quietened now.

However, we should never forget the risks they took during those first panic-stricken months of the pandemic, in particular when they must have faced each day with a sense of dread.

For many weeks, lack of knowledge about the virus and a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) added to the already greater risk staff encountered in hospitals, nursing homes, mental health and disability centres, as well as GP surgeries.

