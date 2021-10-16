| 9.7°C Dublin

‘We had no evidence of a serial killer, but this search could yet change everything’

As gardaí comb woodland in relation to 1998 disappearance of Deirdre Jacob, families of women who disappeared in the 1990s are forced to play a waiting game

Trainee teacher Deirdre Jacob (18) was last seen on July 28, 1998. Photo: Collins Agency Expand

Catherine Fegan

It was an era that became synonymous with some of Ireland’s most chilling unsolved disappearances.

Young women, going about their everyday routine, going missing without a trace. Annie McCarrick. Jo Jo Dullard. Fiona Pender. Ciara Breen. Fiona Sinnott. Deirdre Jacob.

Twenty years on, some, if not all, of these names still resonate.

