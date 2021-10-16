‘We had no evidence of a serial killer, but this search could yet change everything’

It was an era that became synonymous with some of Ireland’s most chilling unsolved disappearances.

Young women, going about their everyday routine, going missing without a trace. Annie McCarrick. Jo Jo Dullard. Fiona Pender. Ciara Breen. Fiona Sinnott. Deirdre Jacob.

Twenty years on, some, if not all, of these names still resonate.

During a six-year period in the 1990s, the six women, aged between 18 and 28, disappeared in an 80-mile area around Dublin, known as the Vanishing Triangle.

All these years later, their likely fate, although officially unexplained, taps into our darkest fears.

This week, as gardaí began a large-scale search of three-and-a-half acres of woodland on the Kildare-Wicklow border in relation to the Deirdre Jacob case, the spotlight was back on a sinister era that has left too many families with no answers.

While detectives overseeing the new searches said the investigation into the disappearance of another missing woman, Jo Jo Dullard, is separate, the team said they were “mindful” that the location where she was last seen in 1995 was nearby.

This week, Jo Jo Dullard’s sister, Kathleen, told the Irish Independent the family were trying not to get their hopes up, but it was difficult.

“We’ve had hopes raised and dashed a number of times in the 26 years since Jo Jo disappeared,” she said.

“You can’t help but get your hopes up, but we’re trying not to raise our hopes too much. There were searches before and they yielded nothing. At this stage it’s a waiting game, but please God, for some family – us or Deirdre’s loved ones – there will be answers.”

The cases of both women came under the ambit of Operation Trace, set up in 1998 to investigate the series of missing persons cases in the Vanishing Triangle.

Alan Bailey, a retired garda detective and former national co-ordinator for Operation Trace, said no link between the cases was found, but if a body was discovered as part of the searches that began this week, the theory that a serial killer was responsible for at least some of the disappearances could not be ruled out.

“With Operation Trace, there was no evidence found that there was a link between any of the cases,” he told the Irish Independent.

“But we were missing a vital piece of evidence that could be used to link them – a body. We found no evidence that there was a serial killer at work, but if a body is found, that all changes.

“It would be a huge mistake to just write it off. There could be evidence accrued from a body that was never available to Operation Trace.”

Deirdre Jacob (18) was a trainee schoolteacher. She was walking home from Newbridge on July 28, 1998, when she went missing. She was last seen about 300 metres from her family home, at around 3pm.

Her disappearance, after the cases of McCarrick, Dullard, Pender, Breen and Sinnott, crystallised fears that a serial killer was roaming the countryside. Gardaí responded by forming a special task force, Operation Trace.

For the first time, the information on all the missing women was gathered in one place. The six cases were targeted for review with a fresh eye by detectives not involved with the original investigations.

In relation to Pender, Breen and Sinnott, gardaí and the families were satisfied that the missing women knew their killers and that the reason for the disappearances were rooted in those relationships.

In the absence of remains, it would be impossible to sustain a charge of ­murder against the suspects.

However, Operation Trace concluded there was commonality in the cases of Annie McCarrick, Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob.

One of Ireland’s most feared criminals and the chief suspect in the Jacob case, Larry Murphy, from Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, was convicted in 2001 of kidnapping, repeatedly raping and attempting to murder a young woman in the Wicklow mountains in February 2000.

He was released in 2010 after serving 10 years of a 15-year sentence.

Deirdre Jacob’s case was upgraded to murder in 2018. Last year, officers investigating her disappearance sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking charges against the chief suspect. The file remains with the DPP. Sources said matters were at an “extremely delicate stage” and gardaí wanted to make sure their case was watertight for when a trial takes place.

Mr Bailey, reluctant to comment on Murphy’s alleged involvement in the Jacob case, said he remained “a person of interest”.

In general terms, he said that if charges were to be brought against any individual in relation to the Jacob case, or any of the cases involving the missing women, finding a body would be key to securing a successful conviction.

“A body is a potential goldmine of information, it’s vitally important,” he said.

“When you are looking at cause of death, there could be something in the modus operandi that is similar to other crimes. It’s just very hard to try a case successfully without a body.

“The only case that comes to mind is the case of Captain Robert Nairac. There was some sort of a crime scene in that case, but a body was never discovered.

“To take that stage further, as the ­sergeant in charge of the cold case review of Sandra Collins’s disappearance, there was an acquittal in that case. One of the grounds for that acquittal was it was difficult to prove death because we had no body.”

Last October, the case of Jo Jo Dullard was upgraded to murder. The 21-year-old went missing from Moone, Co Kildare, in 1995. She was working in Callan, Co Kilkenny, and had travelled to Dublin on November 9. She missed the last direct bus home that night, so she got a bus to Naas and then hitched two lifts.

While she was in a phone box in Moone telling a friend where she was, a car stopped. That was the last ­anyone heard from her.