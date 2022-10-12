| 15°C Dublin

‘Up the ’RA’ is just a chant to a younger generation but it sparks painful memories for those who remember the slaughter of innocents

Fionnán Sheahan

Women’s football team are the toast of the nation but their ill-judged sing-song echoes back to dark times that should not be forgotten

The Irish women's team during their match last night Expand

The Irish women's team during their match last night

George Hamilton completed the circle. Ireland qualified for a first ever major women’s tournament by beating Scotland.

The Scots played a critical role in Ireland going to a first men’s tournament 35 years earlier, when an unlikely goal by the obscure Gary MacKay four minutes from time on a wet night in Sofia beat Bulgaria to leave Ireland unexpectedly top of the group. The Big Jack Charlton bandwagon was rolling after years of disappointments. 

