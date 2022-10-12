‘Up the ’RA’ is just a chant to a younger generation but it sparks painful memories for those who remember the slaughter of innocents

George Hamilton completed the circle. Ireland qualified for a first ever major women’s tournament by beating Scotland.

The Scots played a critical role in Ireland going to a first men’s tournament 35 years earlier, when an unlikely goal by the obscure Gary MacKay four minutes from time on a wet night in Sofia beat Bulgaria to leave Ireland unexpectedly top of the group. The Big Jack Charlton bandwagon was rolling after years of disappointments.

Vera Pauw, the Ireland manager, will know the feeling. Three and a half decades later, the women’s football team is the toast of the nation.

Read More

Ireland’s win was tinged with sadness following the explosion in Creeslough, with goalscorer Amber Barrett's paying a poignant tribute to the 10 who died in her home county, Donegal. But the qualification celebrations have also been overshadowed by an incident in the dressing room.

To truly complete the circle, other events of that time have to be borne in mind. The qualification for Euro ’88 was not the dominant story from that week in November 1987. Just three days earlier, 11 people were murdered while attending a commemoration to remember those who served and died in two World Wars. The Enniskillen bombing was one of the most savage massacres of the Troubles and the brutal terrorism campaign of the Provisional IRA.

Killing people attending a solemn remembrance event was an act of savagery. Ten of the dead were civilians and one was a police officer. Another 64 people were injured. The IRA bomb exploded near the Co Fermanagh town’s war memorial.

The video footage of the carnage shows the street littered in debris, rubble and timber. The emergency services dug through the detritus to rescue victims. The roof was ripped off the building where the no-warning bomb was planted and multiple victims were covered in masonry. The cenotaph with the inscription “Our glorious dead 1914-1918 1939-1945” was still intact. The force of the blast ripped the poppies on the wreaths apart.

Buried in the rubble of the collapsed building were Gordon Wilson and his daughter, Marie. Marie Wilson was a 20-year-old student nurse. The father and daughter were pinned down by the destruction and unable to move. Gordon held Marie’s hand as she lay dying. He recalled her last words were: “Daddy, I love you very much.” Marie lost consciousness before the rescuers dug them out. She died later in hospital.

His words had a profound effect on people’s views of the violence of the Troubles

Gordon Wilson's response to the murder of his daughter captured hearts, shaped thinking and played a role in the subsequent peace process. The 60-year-old draper, originally from Co Leitrim, spoke of his forgiveness for the killers who planted the bomb. He pleaded for no retaliation for the deaths.

"But I bear no ill will. I bear no grudge. Dirty sort of talk is not going to bring her back to life. She was a great wee lassie. She loved her profession. She was a pet. She's dead. She's in heaven and we shall meet again. I will pray for these men tonight and every night,” he said.

His words had a profound effect on people’s views of the violence of the Troubles. Gordon Wilson went on to become a much-admired peace campaigner and was appointed to the Seanad by Albert Reynolds.

The bombing was met with horror, shock and revulsion. The Provo leadership and its mouthpieces in Sinn Féin put up some sickening hokum about it being a mistake and British soldiers parading at the commemoration being the target. The crocodile tears fooled nobody.

Gerry Adams apologised for the bombing a decade later. Yet most fail to see the difference between these murders and the other murders by the Provisional IRA that Sinn Féin continues to justify to this day. Euro ’88 lifted the spirits of a nation in a bleak decade.

Marie Wilson was around the same age as the young women who lined out for Ireland in Hampden Park last night. Born after the events of 35 years ago, these players can’t be expected to have heard of the Wilsons or events in Enniskillen. But when they sing “Up the ’RA” it does spark painful memories for those who did live through those sad times on this island. And it does a grave disservice to the victims of that terror.

Waking up every morning to hear of the killings of Catholics and Protestants became a backdrop to life in this country.

Just as those callous murders were not carried out in the names of the overwhelming majority of the people of this land, neither too is any glorification of those who perpetrated a campaign of violence.

Here’s where the Sinn Féin narrative thrives. The Troubles are in the past and they don’t mean anything to a younger generation

To the children of the Good Friday Agreement, “Up the ’RA” is just a chant, it doesn’t mean anything to them. It rolls out in a sing-along the same as Taylor Swift song lyrics.

Here’s where the Sinn Féin narrative thrives. The Troubles are in the past and they don’t mean anything to a younger generation.

The apathy is exploited by the revisionists who want to tell us these murders were vindicated. The victims do deserve the respect of being remembered.

In the spirit of Enniskillen, expressed by Gordon Wilson, we should forgive Marie Wilson’s killers. But she should not be forgotten.