| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Unionism is angry but it must tread with great care as there is a rocky road ahead 

Alex Kane

Betrayal: &lsquo;It&rsquo;s hard to sell a marriage when it looks like your spouse is treating you with utter contempt.&rsquo; British PM Boris Johnson with DUP leader Arlene Foster at Stormont in January last year Expand

Close

Betrayal: &lsquo;It&rsquo;s hard to sell a marriage when it looks like your spouse is treating you with utter contempt.&rsquo; British PM Boris Johnson with DUP leader Arlene Foster at Stormont in January last year

Betrayal: ‘It’s hard to sell a marriage when it looks like your spouse is treating you with utter contempt.’ British PM Boris Johnson with DUP leader Arlene Foster at Stormont in January last year

Betrayal: ‘It’s hard to sell a marriage when it looks like your spouse is treating you with utter contempt.’ British PM Boris Johnson with DUP leader Arlene Foster at Stormont in January last year

Angry unionism is nothing new. It was born in anger in the 1880s – when it recognised the threat posed to it by the Home Rule crisis – and it has remained angry ever since. Angry in 1972, when the Stormont parliament was closed. Angry in 1974, when power-sharing arrived. Angry in 1985, when the Anglo-Irish Agreement was foisted upon it. Angry in 1993, when the Downing Street Declaration stated the British government had no “selfish strategic or economic interest in Northern Ireland”. Angry right now, because the Northern Ireland Protocol, by leaving NI in the EU, has pushed it into the constitutional equivalent of a granny flat.

Adding to this latest outburst of anger is the fact it was Boris Johnson who agreed the bespoke arrangement with the EU which has pushed Northern Ireland much further away from the rest of the United Kingdom. The same Boris Johnson who was roared to the rafters at a DUP conference in November 2018 when he promised he would never allow Northern Ireland to be reduced to “semi-colonial status”.

The same Boris Johnson who told an election meeting in Belfast in November 2019 there would never be a border in the Irish Sea – and who insisted he was the sort of unionist who would protect Northern Ireland’s constitutional position.

Most Watched

Privacy