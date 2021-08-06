| 16.9°C Dublin

Uber disruptor: The Wexford man named as one of Europe’s tech ‘power players’ – but chances are you’ve never heard of him

Shaking up the gig economy: James Farrar scored a major success when he secured employment rights for 70,000 Uber drivers, and he has just been named as a ‘power player’ in Europe’s tech revolution. He tells Kim Bielenberg how his campaign started when a passenger vomited out of the back of his cab

James Farrar (left) and Yaseen Aslam address the media as they leave the Employment Appeals Tribunal in central London in 2017 after one of their first legal victories over Uber Expand
Uber co-founder Ryan Graves (right) with chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi as he rings a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to signifying the company&rsquo;s share offering in 2019 Expand
At the start, drivers were enthusiastic about Uber. They would no longer be assigned jobs by old-fashioned cab firms, who could be notoriously unfair about allocating work Expand

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

James Farrar is one of the most influential Irish figures in business, but the chances are that most people have never heard of him.

The son of a Co Wexford farmer, he is no tech tycoon, flashy billionaire or chief executive. But as a former London cab driver, he has made a significant impact on vast corporations. He has done more than anyone else to shake up Britain’s gig economy.

The website Politico recently named the 53-year-old as one of the top 28 power players in Europe’s tech revolution.

