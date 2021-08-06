James Farrar is one of the most influential Irish figures in business, but the chances are that most people have never heard of him.

The son of a Co Wexford farmer, he is no tech tycoon, flashy billionaire or chief executive. But as a former London cab driver, he has made a significant impact on vast corporations. He has done more than anyone else to shake up Britain’s gig economy.

The website Politico recently named the 53-year-old as one of the top 28 power players in Europe’s tech revolution.

He was listed at Number 6 as one of the top rulemakers for his work with colleague Yaseen Aslam as a union organiser challenging gig economy companies.

These are the corporations that employ staff as self-employed contractors, typically in fields such as cab driving, working as couriers or in deliveries. In the middle of the last decade, the world of taxi driving was revolutionised by the arrival of Uber. Using the app, millions of customers around the world now book a ride from the nearest available driver, and Uber gets a slice of the fee.

Farrar, who grew up in Ballindaggin near Enniscorthy, took an action to an employment tribunal claiming that he and other London cab drivers were workers for Uber.

In a historic decision earlier this year, Farrar’s case culminated in a British Supreme Court ruling that UK Uber’s drivers must be treated as workers rather than as independent self-employed contractors.

As a result of the case, they are now entitled to the minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions.

Like other titans of the “gig economy”, Uber was characterised as the ultimate disruptor. But Farrar and Aslam succeeded in disrupting the disruptor, and the implications of their action are far-reaching.

Large corporations may have thought that they could work in a certain way, keeping their workers at arm’s length with limited entitlements.

Farrar has shown that their rights could be similar to those in more traditional companies.

His six-year battle for employment rights for Uber drivers began with a late-night incident in March 2015 when a passenger vomited and a row ensued.

It was a scene that would be all too familiar to cab drivers, whether they are operating in London, Dublin or elsewhere.

As he recalled on his blog soon after the incident, passengers got into his car drunk that night. “I quickly realised the two clients now in the back seat were worse for wear. One proceeded to plant her feet on my headrest.”

Another passenger demanded to play music and then, as Farrar recalled: “At one of London’s most dangerous junctions, one of the backseat passengers opened the door to vomit on to the street.”

Farrar says that after he decided to terminate the ride to allow the passengers to get themselves organised. They became abusive, called him an “Irish c**t” and he was assaulted.

Uber co-founder Ryan Graves (right) with chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi as he rings a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to signifying the company's share offering in 2019

Whatsapp Uber co-founder Ryan Graves (right) with chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi as he rings a ceremonial bell at the New York Stock Exchange to signifying the company’s share offering in 2019

The driver called the police to report the incident, and he tells Review, it was his dealings with Uber afterwards that led him to look deeper into how the company operated and treated drivers.

The police needed the name of the passenger involved in the assault, and Uber, who held that name, initially would not supply it to Farrar.

“It took 10 weeks before the company would give the name to the police,” he said.

The delay prompted Farrar and his lawyers to examine Uber’s contract with its drivers, and investigate exactly what duty of care it owed them.

Employment rights

The incident led Farrar and another cab driver to take an action, claiming that they should be treated as workers and enjoy certain employment rights.

As a teenager, Farrar had perhaps shown early signs that he might make waves as an activist.

At Kilkenny College, he did a project on derelict buildings in the town and learned that you did not have to own a property to apply for planning permission on the site.

“There was a property developer who had all these houses that were derelict and the streets were shabby,” he says. “So what I did as a 14-year-old was apply for planning permission to develop these houses, and the council had to review these applications. The fellow who owned the property must have been driven spare by this. It gave me a great insight into what you can do with very little leverage power.”

One of Farrar’s mottos in life is: “Never overestimate your enemy.”

At the start, drivers were enthusiastic about Uber. They would no longer be assigned jobs by old-fashioned cab firms, who could be notoriously unfair about allocating work

Whatsapp At the start, drivers were enthusiastic about Uber. They would no longer be assigned jobs by old-fashioned cab firms, who could be notoriously unfair about allocating work

In truth, he was perhaps not the typical London cabbie when he started working for Uber in late 2014.

The economics graduate already had a career in technology behind him, having worked for SAP, the enterprise software multinational.

He had only recently left his job, and planned to work for Uber as a sideline while he set up his own non-profit organisation campaigning on issues such as land-grabbing in Romania and the sustainability of supply chains.

He says that at the time he signed up for Uber, he was the “archetypal” gig worker hoping to earn some extra money while he set up his new enterprise.

At the time, Uber seemed to herald an idealistic future where gig workers could earn a living whenever they wanted. Farrar admits that he was curious at the start about how the technology worked.

“Uber was the new darling of the business community. You only had to open the Harvard Business Review at the time and everybody wanted to be the Uber of this industry or that industry.”

At the start, drivers were enthusiastic about Uber. They would no longer be assigned jobs by old-fashioned cab firms, who could be notoriously unfair about allocating work.

Farrar says drivers initially cheered when they were told that they were going to be managed by an algorithm that gave the job to the nearest driver and it did not matter if you were black or white.

It may have looked like an attractive side hustle, but he found the job demanding.

He claimed that he ended up earning just over £5 an hour before tax after all his overheads had been counted.

The assault brought matters to a head. Farrar teamed up with the law firm Leigh Day to force the company to recognise drivers as workers, which would give them more rights than self-employed independent contractors.

It was the beginning of the battle that culminated in the Supreme Court verdict in February.

At his employment tribunal, he claimed he earned less than the minimum wage, was under pressure to work long hours and accept jobs and faced “repercussions” from the company if he cancelled a pick-up.

On one occasion he worked 91 hours in a week, and he said the experience was “a bit like being a boiling frog”.

Farrar describes the atmosphere at the tribunal. “We were all drivers in crumpled suits, while the Uber executives on the other side were tanned and beautiful.”

Farrar and his colleague won their tribunal case, but it was only the start of a marathon legal battle. After two failed appeals, the company went to the Supreme Court, where it again lost.

Court victory

The court concluded that the drivers were workers because of Uber’s level of control over them, including setting fares and not informing them of a passenger’s destination until they were picked up.

It ruled that Uber must consider drivers as workers from the time they log on to the app, until they log off. This was a key point for the drivers, because Uber had argued that they should only be paid from the time of dispatch to drop off.

The judges ruled that the drivers were working when they were waiting to be called with the app on.

At the original employment tribunal, the judge memorably quoted the poet John Milton: “They also serve who only stand and wait.”

By the time the landmark court ruling had come around, Farrar had moved on from Uber and set up the App Drivers and Couriers Union. He serves as general secretary, while Aslam is president.

Unlike in the UK, Uber is severely limited in how it can operate in Ireland. Irish customers can use the app only to book a taxi or a limousine, rather than a private car.

Farrar argues that drivers for Uber and other apps are sold a dream of endless flexibility and entrepreneurial freedom.

But the reality, he says, is low pay, long hours and intense digital surveillance.

Farrar’s zeal for campaigning did not end with his victory against Uber.

He is now concerned about the management of workers by a form of robotic technology and describes this as “the new frontier”.

Many workers are now managed by algorithms, a set of rules implemented by computer, without much human interaction.

The algorithm might assign work, calculate pay for a task, discipline workers and ultimately even fire them.

Farrar says a lot of workers are controlled by algorithms, and he contends that the way this works is hidden from view.

He has set up a non-profit organisation, Worker Info Exchange, seeking greater transparency about how this robotic technology works. He wants to enable workers to gain greater access to the data that determines their working conditions.

He scored a partial victory when a court in the Netherlands ordered Uber to reinstate six drivers who had been dismissed for fraud, following legal action by the App Drivers and Couriers Union.

ITV News reported that Uber failed to contest the case. In a default judgment, the Amsterdam District Court accepted the union’s claim that the drivers were fired unlawfully by Uber’s computer algorithm.

Referring to the case, a spokesman for Uber told Review: “This was a default judgment. With no knowledge of the case, the court handed down a default judgment in our absence, which was automatic and not considered.”

According to Uber, the company contested a similar case in Amsterdam, and the court ruled in its favour, rejecting claims that accounts of drivers were deactivated without meaningful human oversight. Rejecting claims that drivers are dismissed by algorithm, the spokesman said: “Safety is the number one priority on the Uber platform, so any account deactivation decision is taken extremely seriously with manual reviews by our specialist team.”

The spokesman said Uber had announced in March that it would treat all 70,000 Uber drivers in the UK as workers, meaning they would be guaranteed the national living wage, receive more than 12pc of their earnings as holiday pay and be enrolled in a pension.

James Farrar regards these hard-won concessions as a significant achievement, but his campaign to uphold the rights of gig economy workers is likely to continue.