Trussonomics is an extension of Boris Johnson’s cakeism and will end in tears

Sean O'Grady

Jonathan Hordle/ITV Handout photo issued by ITV of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate, a head-to-head debate between Conservative party leadership candidates. Picture date: Sunday July 17, 2022. Expand

Jonathan Hordle/ITV Handout photo issued by ITV of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in Britain's Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate, a head-to-head debate between Conservative party leadership candidates. Picture date: Sunday July 17, 2022.

I must admit that part of me, the journalistic part, can’t wait for Liz Truss to become prime minister. As we hacks always say, she makes for good copy. As we also say nowadays, she’s good for traffic. It’s a rather childish, shameful thing, because millions of lives will be made worse through her disastrous policies, and so the better, more honourable part of me hopes she won’t get anywhere near power. But I may as well be honest and declare the vested interest.

To put things at their simplest: Liz Truss’ ideas will crash the economy. Trussonomics, as we may soon learn to call it, will impoverish the country. She will cut taxes, recklessly, just as inflation is rising. It will have dire consequences, the precise extent and nature of which are difficult to predict. In a worst case scenario, with rising borrowing, debts and a sterling crisis, we might have to go begging to the IMF, because that’s what an outsized national debt in a world of high interest rates can mean.

