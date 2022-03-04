Those top political goodbyes are very rarely pretty – just like Alan Kelly’s ousting from Labour

You could call it the “sack race” with relative – rarely total – success being measured in the length of time the incumbent manages to avoid the inevitable fall.

The manner and timing of Alan Kelly’s forced exit were not very edifying. But take a quick scoot back through some of Ireland’s uglier leader farewells and you’ll find he is in good company.

There was Charlie Haughey of Fianna Fáil; John Bruton of Fine Gael; Eamon Gilmore of Labour; Albert Reynolds, again Fianna Fáil; and Michael Noonan once more of Fine Gael. And that’s not the full list.

Charlie Haughey’s ousting was the daddy of all battles, running for almost a decade, causing rivals to publicly say that he would require a stake through the heart, a la Dracula, to finish his career.

He fought off four fully fledged heaves before finally succumbing to Albert Reynolds in February 1992. At the end, he spoke of the “glory of my friends” – but he certainly kept his enemies closer.

John Bruton had astonished his internal Fine Gael enemies by defeating a heave in early 1994 and then becoming Taoiseach, against all odds and in bizarre circumstances, by the end of that same year. The three-party coalition he led for two and a half years performed well and narrowly missed re-election in June 1997.

But by early 2001, his backbenchers were restive and weary of little hope of regaining power. So they unceremoniously ousted him in favour of Michael Noonan, who himself went on to lead Fine Gael to its worst electoral defeat since the late 1940s. Mr Noonan himself did not have to wait for any heave and he quit as the electoral meltdown details poured in.

Eamon Gilmore’s slide from all-time hero to zero was arguably the quickest and steepest in Irish political history. In 2011 he led Labour’s biggest ever team of TDs, 37 in all, to Leinster House, saw his candidate win the presidential election, and then became one of the few government parties to win a by-election.

But by June 2014, Labour was wildly unpopular for driving the austerity it had promised would be avoided during the 2011 Dáil election campaign.

The party suffered a huge reverse in local and European elections and within 48 hours of the count centres closing, Gilmore had quit the Labour leadership.

A bit reminiscent of the Bruton-Noonan Fine Gael story, his successor, Joan Burton, did not prosper or revive party fortunes either.

Albert Reynolds was one of the most likeable and colourful politicians to ever grace public life. But he had a very quarrelsome side, and also had a die-hard Fianna Fáil political culture which made it hard for him to successfully do coalition.

On his watch, two apparently tenable power-sharing arrangements, first with the Progressive Democrats, and later with Dick Spring’s Labour, fell asunder. There were immediate reasons for those coalition collapses, including a bizarre episode about the extradition of a child-abusing cleric.

But many insiders blamed a difficulty to find compromise on key issues. Mr Reynolds reflected that in life it’s often the small things that undo a person.

Political writers occasionally say politics is “a cruel trade”. Sometimes it’s hard to convey the true measure of that cruelty.