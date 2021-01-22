Thoroughly modern Micheál: 10 ways Martin has dragged Fianna Fáil into 21st century

In the fallout from the 2011 general election, the late political commentator Noel Whelan noted in his book Fianna Fáil: a biography of the party that the party was at its lowest ebb since it was founded.

"It may not have marked the end of the party, but it clearly marked the end of an era that began in 1932,” he wrote.

The Micheál Martin era reaches it’s 10-year milestone on Tuesday – the anniversary of the Taoiseach becoming leader. Starting from that low base, he has returned the party to power, if not to its former glories. Martin’s impact in shaping his party goes beyond mere general election results.

Bonfire of the dynasties: Families

The previous Fianna Fáil regime was headed by three members of strong party dynasties: Brian Cowen, Mary Coughlan and the late Brian Lenihan. Martin has shown far less deference to family brands. He shunned Brian Crowley’s presidential election ambitions, unsuccessfully tried to shaft Mary Hanafin’s council run, fell out with Éamon Ó Cuív over the Fiscal Treaty and sacked Barry Cowen as a Cabinet minister.

Of the current Fianna Fáil Cabinet members, only Norma Foley hails from a family dynasty. Changes to candidate selection has also watered down family ties.

A work in progress: Women

Martin certainly can’t be accused of not trying to elect more women TDs, albeit with mixed results and forced into action by gender quotas. Yet the party only has five female TDs and one woman at the Cabinet table, Norma Foley.

A number of younger women he has promoted have suffered setbacks: Lisa Chambers lost her seat, Lorraine Clifford, Catherine Ardagh and Mary Fitzpatrick haven’t won Dáil seats yet and Averil Power left the party in an acrimonious row.

However, reaching the 30pc gender quota has been a big problem and the party is still seen as predominantly male, pale and beyond the pale.

Back in black: Finances

Despite the fabled Galway Tent, Westbury Hotel fundraisers and brown envelopes, Martin inherited a staggering Fianna Fáil debt of €4.5m when he took over in 2011. The debt had built up over the previous 25 years and took seven years to clear.

Copying Fine Gael, Martin moved the party to a small contributions model, pushing the ‘Superdraw’ raffle with €50 tickets and membership fees of €20 a head to balance the books.

No more uno duce, uno voce: Rebels

Charles Haughey’s late spin doctor PJ Mara famously dismissed the questioning of the leadership by declaring “uno duce, una voce” or “one leader, one voice”.

Whatever else they may say, the dissidents in the ranks can hardly say their views haven’t been given an airing. Martin has faced a constant barrage of criticism over the decade, be it from John McGuinness, Ó Cuiv, Marc MacSharry or latterly Cowen. He has faced accusations of not keeping his TDs in the loop and the barbs do get to him and he is frustrated about the continual internal leaking against him.

Reluctant liberals: Social issues

The leader of Fianna Fáil has supported same-sex marriage and abortion – even if his entire party hasn’t come with him. To his credit, unlike Fine Gael and Sinn Féin, Martin hasn’t actually lost TDs who left to set up their own parties as a result of the stance on liberal issues.

Martin’s formula of not applying a party whip allowed his TDs to vote and stay in the camp. As Senator Ronan Mullen put it, Fianna Fáil had an open vote to allow Martin to vote with his conscience.

Fianna Fáil didn’t lead the charge on those issues, but they didn’t block them either and Martin’s personal stance on abortion allowed a lot of middle Ireland to go that way.

Waiting for unity: the North

The rabid republicanism of Fianna Fáil of old is certainly gone. Martin has adopted a form of Constitutional republicanism or nationalism by consensus through a shared united Ireland with everyone in agreement. It’s pragmatic but a bit watery, lacks the urgency caused by Brexit and isn’t terribly appealing to a post-Troubles generation.

It’s a classic example of Martin being slow to adapt to a social media age. Nor has his 32-county social partnership model been embraced north of the border.

Dublin Castle bound: Ethics

In the previous two decades, senior figures in Fianna Fáil tended to be the subject of inquiries. When the Mahon Tribunal rejected some of Bertie Ahern’s evidence around his personal finances, Martin turned his back on his former mentor. Ahern resigned before he was expelled but his brother, Noel, branded young Martin loyalists attacking the former leader as “child soldiers with Uzis”.

Martin’s engagement with tribunals have been more as witness than defendant. He backed Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe at the Disclosures Tribunal and has also given evidence to the Siteserv Tribunal into certain transactions at the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

Permanent little arrangement: Coalition

Coalition with the PDs was decried by the late Albert Reynolds in 1989 as a “temporary little arrangement”. Now Fianna Fáil not even being the clearly largest component of the Government is a manifestation of its new status as a medium-sized party.

Martin’s confidence and supply arrangement with Fine Gael in 2016, propping up the government from the opposition benches, was a precursor to going into power with the auld enemy last year and thereby ending Civil War politics. The rotating Taoiseach is a reflection of the new reality.

Having a say: Members

When he took over as leader, Martin went on a tour of the country meeting members in every constituency. Anything up to 500 activists turned up in the likes of Galway, Donegal and Kerry.

On foot of that, he made the party more democratic, bringing in a ‘one-member, one vote’ OMOV system, diluting the cumann system of branches which could be dominated by individuals for decades to hoard votes for conventions.

OMOV has influenced the selection of candidates but also saw the party members vote on the Programme for Government last year and entering coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party. Fianna Fáil voted 74pc in favour of the deal, proving Martin did have a mandate.

The members will have 30pc of the votes in electing Martin’s successor as leader – probably in two years time when his term as Taoiseach runs out.

Back to basics: Policy

Fianna Fáil over-performed in the 2016 general election, winning 44 seats in a campaign where the party argued for spending on services over tax cuts. The same policy platform was employed in 2020, but to far less impact as Sinn Féin swept the boards and Martin lost a half dozen seats.

Martin has gone back to pre-Celtic Tiger, old school Fianna Fáil values of investing in the public health system and building social houses.

The party’s time in Government will be judged on success there.