The troubles with Mary Lou McDonald’s ‘republican family’ and Covid funeral rules

A coffin draped in a tricolour accompanied by a uniformed guard of honour marching in step alongside the hearse. It’s a familiar sight at Provisional IRA funerals for decades.

During the Troubles, the guard of honour wore military fatigues and balaclavas. Now they wear white shirts and black ties and trousers.

The uniform has changed but the symbolism is the same. Not even the rigorous restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic has stopped the so-called Republican movement from ensuring their comrades in arms get a traditional send-off.

The latest large funeral of a Provisional IRA man and party activist sees Sinn Féin distance itself from the event, while also being closely linked to the old school republican tribute.

The PSNI say they were given assurances the funeral would observe restrictions, which were then broken.

And the Irish Independent has established:

A leading Sinn Féin member did speak to police ahead of the funeral.

The family credit a prominent Sinn Féin activist with organising the republican tribute at the funeral of the deceased IRA man.

That same party activist was then involved in a Sinn Féin online tribute to the IRA man.

The two-sides-of-the-one coin trick is nothing new for a party that has spent decades claiming the political wing, Sinn Féin, and the former military wing, the Provisional IRA, were not one and the same.

The republican movement has now given birth to what leading Sinn Féin figures call the “republican family”.

Eamonn ‘Peggy’ McCourt (62) died last weekend after contracting Covid-19. Ironically, given the cause of his death, his funeral is now the subject of a PSNI investigation for alleged breaches of pandemic restrictions.

The number of people at the funeral was well in excess of the 25 allowed under the regulations.

Mr McCourt, who was a Sinn Féin activist in Derry and a former Provisional IRA member, was shot in 1981 when the SAS fired at a car in the Creggan area of Derry, killing Provos George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire.

Again, the funeral for Mr McCourt had the usual trappings of Republican funerals.

The coffin was draped in a tricolour and a dozen men dressed in white shirts and black ties walked beside the hearse. A large number of people gathered closely together to follow the procession.

Sinn Féin says it had nothing to do with the funeral and it was organised by the family.

Sinn Féin’s Derry branch held an online tribute to Mr McCourt the following day. However, three Sinn Féin councillors were among the mourners as it passed through the Creggan.

A notice for the funeral posted on social media said: “Remains will be leaving the family home around 9:15am, everyone is entitled to attend... the cemetery will be open to all for his final goodbye... Up the Ra!”

After the funeral, a family member posted a thank you note on his late father’s Facebook page, alongside photos of the guard of honour:

“To my da’s second family, his comrades the republican movement we can’t thank you enough for giving him the respect and the best republican funeral we could give in these awful times.”

A prominent Sinn Féin activist is specifically thanked for his role in this regard. The same local party activist pops up in the online tribute 24 hours later.

The ‘republican family’ of Sinn Féin-Provisional IRA supporters have now been involved in six contentious republican funerals, where larger than permitted crowds have showed up and the PSNI have criticised the conduct.

The renewed controversy continues the fallout from the funeral of a leading Provisional IRA member, Bobby Storey, which was the largest of the republican gatherings.

The Sinn Féin leadership, including Ms McDonald, attended Mr Storey’s funeral – with around 2,000 others – which saw a cortege pass through west Belfast.

The funeral sparked a political crisis in Northern Ireland and was widely criticised.

The PSNI launched an investigation into potential breaches of restrictions at the funeral.

A file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service in December.

Twenty-four people were interviewed as part of the probe, including Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister and Sinn Féin MLA Michelle O’Neill.

Ms McDonald has previously said the funeral had been “meticulously planned” with the PSNI. The PSNI have contradicted her claim and say the police were not involved in planning the funeral.

Sinn Féin has refused to identify the three councillors who were mourners at the funeral.

The party has also declined to say if the three councillors made efforts to ensure Covid-19 regulations were adhered to. While accepting the PSNI did engage with Sinn Féin, they didn’t say if any assurances were provided.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Sinn Féin did not organise this funeral. It was arranged by the family. We are conscious that there is a family grieving after burying a loved one.

People are living through very difficult times, but people need to adhere to public health guidelines. Any possible breaches will and should be fully investigated by the PSNI.

“A local Sinn Féin member who liaises with community police on a regular basis was in contact with them beforehand to make it clear that the family were organising the funeral and not Sinn Féin. They also informed them that Sinn Féin was organising an online event to mark the passing of Eamonn McCourt given current Covid-19 restrictions.”

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has appealed to Sinn Féin to stop the holding of large-scale republican funerals.

When Ms O’Neill came under fire, Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson justified her presence at Mr Storey’s funeral:

“The republican family needed you there yesterday... because you give us comfort and guidance.”

The Covid-19 rules for the ‘republican family’ seem to be different to every other family in mourning.