‘The Putin whisperer’ Merkel can’t ride to the rescue this time

Justin Huggler, Berlin

Germany's chancellor-elect Olaf Scholz Expand

When Olaf Scholz won the German elections in September, the chances are Russia was the last thing on his mind.

Seven weeks on, it is surely the first thing he thinks of each morning.

