| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The pressure showed as Dr Ronan Glynn defended Nphet’s ‘conservative’ advice – and it struck the right note

Gabija Gataveckaite

The health body needs to connect with the public on a human level and when the deputy chief medical officer let his guard down, he did just that

Dr Ronan Glynn said: 'Businesses have been ruined by the pandemic and by the virus, not by the likes of us.' Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Dr Ronan Glynn said: 'Businesses have been ruined by the pandemic and by the virus, not by the likes of us.' Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Dr Ronan Glynn said: 'Businesses have been ruined by the pandemic and by the virus, not by the likes of us.' Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Dr Ronan Glynn said: 'Businesses have been ruined by the pandemic and by the virus, not by the likes of us.' Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thousands of people tuned into the Nphet press conferences every night at the start of the pandemic as a lethal virus tore through our country and locked us in our homes.

Stone-faced health chiefs sat at a table and told the public the disease was rampant, you could not see your friends or family or go to work, you had to stay at home.

Most Watched

Privacy