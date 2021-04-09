Thousands of people tuned into the Nphet press conferences every night at the start of the pandemic as a lethal virus tore through our country and locked us in our homes.

Stone-faced health chiefs sat at a table and told the public the disease was rampant, you could not see your friends or family or go to work, you had to stay at home.

The message worked and people heeded the advice – and for a brief moment last summer, the pandemic seemed to be nearly over as cases dwindled to single digits.

The press conferences were then reduced to a bi-weekly occurrence, but a year and two additional lockdowns later, thousands still tune in on Monday and Thursday nights to watch eagerly for any signs of hope of when life may return to normal.

As the Department of Health’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, is on leave following the death of his wife, it has been up to his deputy, Dr Ronan Glynn, to guide the public, with data modelling chief Professor Philip Nolan as his right-hand man.

But people are exhausted now – lockdown number three seems to be never ending and with the vaccine roll-out frustratingly slow, the public’s attitudes to Nphet have radically changed.

As soon as cases begin to fall, lobby groups are out in full force calling for reopening and even some TDs have publicly hit out at the health experts.

Finally, the pressure has gotten to Dr Glynn, who on Thursday night, for the first time, stood up for Nphet and its “conservative” advice.

“There are many other sectors of society whose job is to hold their hands up and shout for what they believe is right for their sector,” he fired back.

“What we never hear about in this country is the hundreds of thousands of people who are waiting for hospital appointments. Thousands of people who are waiting for elective procedures that have been cancelled as a result of this pandemic and a result of things happening in other sectors because people shouted loudly.”

Dr Glynn admitted he does not understand the impact that keeping doors shut for a year has had on business owners.

“But their businesses have been ruined by the pandemic and by the virus. Businesses have not been ruined by the likes of us trying to protect public health,” he said.

“And I think that that's an important distinction that needs to be made. Not everyone will agree with that but that’s obviously our view,” he added.

This is the first time that the usually stoic health chief has defended his team and their expert advice.

Yes, it’s frustrating. Yes, the road out is slow. But it’s not Nphet’s fault, it’s the fault of the virus, Dr Glynn argues.

It’s a welcome change of tack by the usually poker-faced officials.

“No one will ever accuse us of being overly optimistic,” Dr Glynn said earlier on in the press conference.

Nphet has been responsible for dictating the way our lives have been radically changed for this past year – the Government has taken their advice and mostly implemented it fully.

It may be a rare sight, but it is somewhat reassuring to see hardened experts let their guard down and be frank with people, instead of giving long-winded answers filled with scientific language.

It is crucial that to keep people on board with public health advice, they connect with the public on a human level – and admit, finally, that it has been hard for them too.