The notorious landlord and father of Fine Gael TD whose serial litigation still haunts government decisions today

When the Cabinet was sitting down to deliberate a ban on eviction and whether it breached the Constitutional rights of landlords, the danger was actually quite close to home.

A former Fianna Fáil politician – and father of a Fine Gael minister – is a pivotal figure to any debate on property rights, due to a successful Supreme Court challenge.

The late Paddy Madigan was a notorious landlord who was a serial litigator defending the right of property owners.

He took a landmark judgment, still quoted to this day, that transformed the rental market in favour of landlords.

A Fianna Fáil councillor, his daughter is Fine Gael minister Josepha Madigan, who began her own political career just months after he died.

Paddy Madigan was nicknamed ‘Change the Locks’ due to his outrageous behaviour in dealing with his tenants. On one occasion, a judge described his actions against a female tenant as a “campaign of intimidation”.

The court was told he broke down a door, used a screwdriver to make his tenants’ letterboxes unusable, deliberately damaged walls, threw furniture out of the house, removed the door of a self-contained flat and left it on a landing, and attempted to break his way into another of the flats.

Tenants of Dublin 4 flats owned by Madigan took a High Court case against him for harassment in the early 1980s in a dispute over his attempt to increase the rents paid.

Madigan called a female tenant from a public phone box a number of times. When the woman answered the call, Madigan did

not speak and all she heard was heavy breathing.

“I have no doubt that this was part of a campaign of intimidation,” Mr Justice John Kenny said. Another woman tenant was so frightened by his behaviour that she became ill and was put on tranquillisers by her doctor. Yet another tenant was crying when she was speaking to gardaí because she feared Madigan was about to break into her flat.

“I have no doubt that the purpose of what Mr Madigan did was to intimidate the tenants. He must have known that a landlord is not entitled to remove articles which he thinks are not authorised by the letting agreement and that forcible entry onto the premises by the landlord is not authorised. He has even less excuse for his behaviour when it is borne in mind that he is a solicitor and an officer of the court,” the judge said.

Justice Kenny awarded damages totalling £1,000 for trespass against Madigan, but the landlord had the last say because the experience prompted his challenge to rent controls.

With his legal expertise, Madigan took a series of high-profile cases asserting the property rights of landlords. His challenge, and a related case against long-standing laws on rent restrictions dating back to World War I, made legal history. Those rulings in Blake and Madigan versus the Attorney General found any retrospective provision that is arbitrary and benefits an entire class, without taking into account the circumstances of the members of that class, is unconstitutional.

The argument was that rent controls restricted the rights of one group of citizens – landlords – to the benefit of another group – tenants – and did so without having regard to the financial capacity of either group and without making provision for compensation

The Supreme Court deemed the Rent Restrictions Act was unconstitutional because the legislation contained no power to review the rents fixed by law, irrespective of changes in conditions, and this was itself an inherent injustice which could not be ignored.

The system of controlling rents at low prices being ruled unconstitutional resulted in the going rate for private dwellings going through the roof. Landlords being freed from the constraints of rent control also meant the security of tenure for renters was gone.

The Supreme Court rulings resulted in emergency legislation being passed to partially address the implications by bringing in rent subsidies, but it largely tied the hands of the Oireachtas and governments. And the ripple

effects have been felt ever since, whenever governments go near property rights.

Described variously as a defender of the middle classes, the darling of the propertied classes and a Constitutional crusader, Madigan then took on the introduction of property taxes, but failed on that occasion. He ended up leaving Fianna Fáil and becoming an Independent in protest at the failure to abolish the property tax.

Yet whenever the issue of rent restrictions and the property rights of landlords came up in the past 40 years, Madigan’s name quickly followed. The ghost of Supreme Court rulings past still haunts government decision making.

The problem is the Constitution is strongly worded on property rights, yet also vague on which side to take when the interests of the individual conflict with that of society as a whole. The interpretation is left to the Supreme Court, so challenges to legislation are always possible.

The prospect of property owners now talking about taking a Constitutional challenge against the latest ban on evictions was central to the Government’s thinking.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien spoke about balancing the rights of property owners. The system designed by the Attorney General Paul Gallagher is both temporary and limited as a way to ensure it remains legal and robust enough to withstand a challenge.

Ironically, Paddy Madigan’s daughter is a member of the Government now siding with tenants against landlords. The self-described “award-winning lawyer” and author who “changed the Constitution”, Josepha Madigan boasts she was the “first female lawyer at Cabinet”. Her motto is “per tenebras lucem quaero” – through darkness, I seek light.

The Junior Education Minister is expected to be dropped as minister in December’s mid-term reshuffle. She was first elected as a councillor in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown in 2014, just a month after the death of her father. Her first election is remembered due to a leaflet where she opposed the building of Traveller accommodation on lucrative land on Dublin’s southside as “a waste of valuable resources”.