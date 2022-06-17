| 17.8°C Dublin

The gloves are off: Leo Varadkar knows next election could come down to a two-party scrap between Fine Gael and Sinn Féin

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

“Where has this man been the other 99pc of the time?”

That was one Fine Gael TD’s response to Leo Varadkar’s highly personalised attack on Pearse Doherty in the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions.

