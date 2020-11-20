The gift of an early Christmas is quietly dropped from Santa’s list

The idea of schools closing early for Christmas was quietly knocked off Santa’s list at the Oireachtas Education Committee yesterday, one of series of hearings about how the education system is getting through Covid.

It was the turn of the three teacher unions, the INTO, ASTI and TUI, along with Fórsa, which represents other school staff, to highlight issues of concern.

When committee chair Paul Kehoe expressed surprise at the notion of an early festive break, Michael Gillespie, general secretary of the TUI, whose statement this week triggered a day-long national debate on the issue, said they were merely responding to queries about a proposal from a political party. He said the TUI never demanded it – “all the TUI said was that it was worth considering”.