The cost-of-living crisis could cast a cloud over TDs as they head off on holidays

There has long been an annual charade of the opposition feigning outrage as metaphoric buckets and spades rattle around Leinster House in preparation for the summer break.

The Dáil summer break starts today and runs until mid-September, and the outrage fiesta emerged again yesterday at noon.

But this time Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty gave it a new twist, contrasting political holidays with poor abandoned families, battling a record price spiral – alone, all alone.

Mr Doherty, never knowingly under-sold in the outrage stakes, said economists such as the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) insisted the Government has spare cash to help lower and middle income families trying to cope.

The Sinn Féin deputy leader and economic spokesman said his party had put forward “sensible and affordable remedies” to help people. But the Government was delaying its main efforts until the Budget at end of September.

“The message from the Government as you head off into the recess for the next eight weeks – and with a Budget which is 12 weeks away – is that you are on your own,” Mr Doherty said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was not having any of that, and hit back strongly.

It was not an eight-week holiday, and the Government had done much for people battling the inflation spiral, and on it went.

Mr Varadkar insisted his Government had offered “a dynamic response” to the cost-of-living crisis, which he said came from the aftermath of a pandemic and a war in Europe delivering unprecedented problems.

‘We need to tame inflation – not fan the fires of inflation’

He said the Government offered helps in last October’s budget, more special measures last January, still more aid in recent weeks, and more were planned for the September Budget.

Mr Varadkar cited special measures on welfare, fuel tax reductions, a €200 electricity bill subsidy, increases in the back-to-school payments and hikes in third-level grants.

But the Tánaiste also warned there were limits to Government powers to help, despite being very conscious of the problems for many people.

Suddenly, we were all back to a standard Thursday “Leo versus Pearse duke-out” – ending the political term as we began.

“We need to tame inflation – not fan the fires of inflation,” Mr Varadkar said.

It fell to that rock of common sense, Dáil chairman, Seán Ó Fearghaíl to bring down the curtain on this hackneyed political melodrama with a few short points.

“Some of the public are very cynical about us. Let us not encourage greater cynicism on the part of the public,” he said.

“Let us be truthful and say that we know that we are all going to be working between now and the return in September,” the south Kildareman gently and indirectly chided Mr Doherty for running the old “eight weeks’ holiday” line.

For the Ceann Comhairle, the constituency offices would remain open, the parliamentary committees would continue to function, and no mobile phones would be switched off.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl was emphatic about the phones since he could never get TDs to switch them off, even inside the Dáil chamber.

But swiftly, the Dáil chairman then also morphed into a TDs’ personal counsellor.

“We must take some time to be with our families, our loved ones and our friends, particularly the members who have young children,” he said.

“This is not a dress rehearsal.

“The time we fail to spend with loved ones now, we will not be able to spend with them in the future.

“I hope members enjoy the summer and keep up the good work,” the Ceann Comhairle said.

Outrage forgotten, the atmosphere in the Dáíl changed, with TDs from all sides thanking the Leinster House staff and wishing each other well.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin could not resist a home-trade commercial advising everyone that his native county is still a great holiday destination.

Unabashed, Pearse Doherty joined the good wishes, and then switched to schoolboy mode.

Speaking in Irish, he thanked the Dáil chairman, turned schoolmaster, addressing him as “A Mháistir”.

Meanwhile, the Fine Gael leader said even though full Dáil sessions end today, committee work would continue, the Government would continue to meet, and Budget preparations would also be advanced.