| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Big Read: After 18 months, is it time to turn off the spotlight on Nphet?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, officials such as Tony Holohan have become household names but, as the crisis rumbles on, their advice can conflict with the Government’s. So just who should the public listen to? 

Dr Tony Holohan, at a Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday. Photo by: Colin Keegan/Collins Expand

Close

Dr Tony Holohan, at a Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday. Photo by: Colin Keegan/Collins

Dr Tony Holohan, at a Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday. Photo by: Colin Keegan/Collins

Dr Tony Holohan, at a Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday. Photo by: Colin Keegan/Collins

John Meagher Twitter Email

It was a recommendation that took many by surprise. Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer and a key member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), released a video on social media last Friday in which he urged people not to return to offices but to work remotely instead.

Commenting on the increased numbers of people contracting Covid-19 and the rise in both hospitalisations and intensive care admissions, he called on people to “work from home, where possible, over this autumn and winter”.

His words drew a reaction from Isme — the small to medium business group — with chief executive Neil McDonnell insisting that calls to work from home would cause “confusion”, especially when such a high proportion of the population has been fully vaccinated. Where was the vaccine dividend, he wondered.

Most Watched

Privacy