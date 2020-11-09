The applause has stopped but health heroes still at serious risk from Covid

The rounds of applause for healthcare workers caring for the sickest Covid-19 patients from a grateful nation have quietened now.

However, we should never forget the risks they took during those first panic-stricken months of the pandemic, in particular when they must have faced each day with a sense of dread.

For many weeks, lack of knowledge about the virus and a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) added to the already greater risk staff encountered in hospitals, nursing homes, mental health and disability centres, as well as GP surgeries.

Since then, much has been learned and more protections are in place. But a number of healthcare staff are still getting infected at work.

The official HSE death toll for health workers from Covid-19 is eight, although the Central Statistics Office puts it at 11.

The latest figures, up to mid-October, show that 9,756 cases of the virus have been diagnosed among healthcare workers, one-in-five of all infections. Not all would have picked it up at work.

More than one third would have been infected through off-duty activities in the first months, but this proportion is likely to have increased as the country opened up and healthcare settings became safer.

In the first two weeks of October, as community transmission climbed again, 476 healthcare workers were diagnosed with Covid-19 of whom 98 caught it in a health setting, including from a patient in 17 cases.

Among the most recently infected, healthcare assistants and nurses are worst hit, but the figures also include 34 clerical workers and 20 doctors.

The serial testing of staff in nursing homes every two weeks would have found a significant number who had no symptoms.

Cleaning and kitchen workers as well as radiographers and paramedics feature in the latest statistics.

During the early phase of the pandemic, several other factors also contributed to health worker infections including the lack of clarity around whether someone can have the infection but have no symptoms.

Other issues which have emerged include unfamiliarity with PPE, particularly the risks when taking it off as it was contaminated.

Some hospital staff found themselves deployed to higher risk areas of hospitals they were unfamiliar with, which presented hazards.

And there was also a serious issue with fatigue as staff were more prone to making infection control errors.

For a long time, it seems there was also an underestimation of the risks faced by catering and support staff. And they were down the pecking order at first when it came to distributing scarce face masks.

PPE supplies secured by the HSE, which arrived here in China in early April, were too small, but later batches eventually eased the shortages.

It was not until the end of April that health staff were told by the HSE to wear surgical face masks within two metres of patients, regardless of whether they had Covid-19 or not.

They were also told to wear them if they were near fellow workers for 15 minutes or more and could not physically distance. Internal surveys showed this was not always followed by staff.

Staff with underlying health issues were also more susceptible to developing complications.

Although nursing home infection control standards have been well scrutinised, other parts of the service, including hospitals, have not been subject to a similar level of scrutiny.

It means there are many unanswered questions about the extent to which infections could have been prevented.